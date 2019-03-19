Support the runners and fundraisers on Sunday

The Hastings Half Marathon is one of the great local spectacles of the year and a great chance for families to get out to run or cheer on their loved ones taking part.

The 35th Hastings Half Marathon takes place this Sunday March 24 and starts at 10.30am. The start and finish is in West St Leonards, and the course as ever winds up Harley Shute, Queensway, along the Ridge and then back down to the seafront via Harold Road, Old London Road, and All Saints Street. On the way there are live bands, choirs and two discos.

This popular event for all age-groups, which includes a mini-run for children aged between 7-16 sponsored by Buckswood School, is organised by Hastings Lions Club which uses it to fundraise for charity. Spectactors will be able to look out for the elite runners who include international atheletes and fierce competitors as well as characters of the event such as Paul Teague from Eastbourne who has run for 10 years dressed as Fred Flintstone.

read more: 10 great things to do this week in 1066 country - from Friday March 22