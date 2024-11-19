The nominees for The Game Awards 2024 have been revealed. After much anticipation the six titles vying for the prestigious title of Game of the Year have been confirmed and voting is open to the public now.

The ceremony will take place in LA on Thursday December 12 but the vote will close the day before on Wednesday December 11. There will also be even more categories and awards to hand out, outside of the GOTY prize - see the full list here.

But while we wait to see what is crowned GOTY 2024, let’s take a look at which games have the highest Metacritic score! Titles listened from lowest critic score to highest - or in alphabetical order if scores are tied.

1 . Highest rated GOTY nominees The Game Awards GOTY nominees have been confirmed - but which have the highest Metacritic rating. Photo: PlayStation | PlayStation Photo: PlayStation

2 . Black Myth: Wukong - 81 This Chinese blockbuster, based on the legendary Journey to the West story, was a massive financial hit and was well received by critics. It has a 81 rating on Metacritic and the audience score is slightly higher at 83. | Game Science Photo: Game Science

3 . Balatro - 90 The deeply addictive twist on poker has captivated audiences across a whole host of platforms since its release earlier this year. It has a 90 rating from critics on Metacritic, and 83 from users. | Playstack Photo: Playstack

4 . Final Fantasy VII Rebirth - 92 The second part of the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy arrived to much acclaim. It has a 92 rating from critics on Metacritic - signifying universal acclaim - and 90 rating from users. | Square Enix Photo: Square Enix