Beauty and The Beast pantomime offers early festive magic

Hurstpierpoint Players are getting ready to start the Christmas period a little early this year with a popular family pantomime.

Their version of Beauty and The Beast offers an illustration of a young girl’s journey of discovery.

It’s at The Players Theatre, Hurstpierpoint, for two weekends from Friday, November 30, to Sunday, December 9.

A spokesperson said: “Passion, imagination and love are set in this heart-warming, beautiful and bewitching family show for Christmas.

“Written by Stuart Patterson, often called the master of children’s theatre, this is an inspired modern version of the story, given a fine momentum by the malevolent witch, Crackjaw, a ferocious, hate-mongering villainess. As well as Beauty and The Beast, there’s a cheeky goblin called Dunt, a gorgeous pantomime dog called Billy, a magnificent pair of (female) ugly sisters, and a hero who amounts to something more than the usual insipid prince.

“The audience participation rages fast and furious. Oh yes it does!”

The Players Theatre is in Hurstpierpoint High Street. The show dates are: Friday, November 30, 7.30pm; Saturday and Sunday, December 1-2, 1.30pm and 5.30pm; Friday and Saturday, December 7-8, 7.30pm; and Sunday, December 9, 1.30pm and 5.30pm.

Tickets are on sale now from www.hurstplayers.org.uk. The box office at the Theatre will be open each Saturday, 10am-1pm, until December 8 (inclusive), where payment may be made by card or cash.

