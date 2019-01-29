Bird La Bird brings LGBTI history performance to Hastings

To celebrate LGBT History Month, performance artist Bird la Bird brings her showcase of hidden histories beneath some of the UK’s best known museums and galleries to Hastings.

This is a revolutionary exploration of an intimate past which may change the way you think about LGBTI history forever, a box-set worth of true stories squashed into a show bursts with information, insight, laughter and emotion.

Beginning in the vast prison which once stood on the site of Tate Britain, Bird lovingly traces the lives of queer prisoners spanning through centuries and across the British Empire. It decolonises LGBTI history by taking a inclusive, irreverent approach to the past.

She will perform at the Jerwood Gallery on Friday February 15 from 6-7.15pm - doors open at 5.45pm. Tickets cost £5 and the event is suitable for age 16 plus. Book online via Ticket Source or call 01424 728 377 during gallery opening hours for assistance.

