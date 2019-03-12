Celebrating legends of country music at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne

Enjoyed in London’s West End and on Sky TV, The Country Superstars Experience is described as “Europe’s leading Dolly and Kenny impersonators” by none other than Kenny Rogers himself.

This unique show is hosted by Sarah Jayne who has been performing as Dolly Parton for over 25 years and is Europe’s leading tribute to the Queen of Country. It will be presented at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday March 29 from 8pm.

Sarah Jayne and award-winning vocal impersonator Andy Crust take their audience on a journey back through time meeting some of the icons who shaped country music history, including Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks, John Denver and Glen Campbell. The show also includes The Tennessee Allstars Band. This tour supports the Dolly Parton Imagination Library children’s charity.

Tickets £20 from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

read more: Masterly mischief making in The Comedy About A Bank Robbery