ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday, July 27, to Thursday, August 2

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, JULY 27

COMEDY

DANNY BAKER: £22-£24.50, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Good Time Charlie’s Back!

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Lazy Susan and Sleeping Trees.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until July 29, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

FREE TASTER SESSIONS: At Steyning Bowls Club: Memorial Recreation ground. All equipment is provided. All you need is flat-soled shoes. Bowls is a sport for all. To try this fun and friendly game call Mary 01273 887953 and arrange a time.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Field and Place Names by Kevin Gordon, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 10am at the Hurtwood car park in Walking Bottom, Peaslake, for an undulating five-mile HDC walk, through fields and woodland, with lovely views and fine houses. Some stiles. No dogs. 2½ hours. Margaret 01403 262311.

ZUMBA GOLD CLASS: Cherry Tree Centre, Fairfield Road, Burgess Hill, 1.15pm-2pm, all welcome, £2.50 for members, £4.50 for non-members.

CONCERTS

CONSTANCE OWEN AND FRIENDS: £8, £5 members, 7.30pm Anne of Cleves House, Southover High Street, Lewes. Email annacrabtree1@hotmail.com. Friends of Anne of Cleves House host Music from The Constance Owen Trio and Friends.

GIGS

BLUESCASTERS: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 9pm.

ENCHANTED HORSHAM: Horsham Park , Horsham, 4pm.

MATT AND LENNA: Free, 8.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076.

SOUL LEGENDS: £24.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

THE BLUEJAYS: £19-£21, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Rock and Roll Revolution.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON: Queen’s Greatest Hits, performed by Iron Tyger and Chamber Orchestra. 8pm. Tickets £20 from the The Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis, 01243 861010.

STAGE

IN PRAISE OF LOVE: £8-£9, 7.45pm until Aug 4 (Sat mat 2.30pm) Seaford Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road, Seaford. Box Office Redgold Opticians, 32 Broad Street, Seaford.

SAUL: £15-£230, 5.20pm and July 30, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

SATURDAY, JULY 28

COMEDY

BIANCA DEL RIO: From £39.50, 8.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Blame it on Bianca del Rio – comedy tour.

FUNNY WOMEN: Brighton Nights. £10-£12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Heidi Regan, MC Chloe Petts.

COMMUNITY

ARLINGTON FLOWER SHOW: 2.30pm Arlington Village Hall. All welcome.

CAR BOOT SALE: Last Saturday of each month, 9am-1pm, gates open for traders at 8.30am, £7 car/table top, £10 van. On the school site, weather dependent, toilet facilities, hard court surface, no sale of alcohol or food, non-smoking site, parking available. For information or to book a pitch email carboot@seahavenacademy.org.uk.

GARDEN TRAIL: Macmillan Coastal Garden Trail, 11am-5pm Saturday and Sunday at various addresses in Seaford. See website for details www.macmillangardentrail.co.uk

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Hie from Stanmer to Lewes, 7 miles with Paula (07919 198047 on day). Meet at Stanmer Park entrance car park, 10am.

OPEN GARDEN: Saturday and Sunday, 2pm-5pm The Beeches, Barcombe. £5 entry. National Garden Scheme opening. Tea and selection of homemade cakes will be served from the barn.

THE WEALDEN POSTCARD CLUB: Horsham Postcard Fair, Forest School, Comptons Lane, Horsham. Refreshments available, open 10am-4pm.

CONCERTS

ANDRE RIEU MAASTRICHT CONCERT 2018: £18-£20, 7pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000.

GIGS

ENCHANTED HORSHAM: Horsham Park , Horsham, 4pm-midnight.

HIGH OCTANE JUNKIES: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 2pm-4pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £12, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Belshazzar’s Feast.

SINATRA AND MORE BIG SWING HITS: £23.50, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Ryan Mac and special guest Stephen Tiffitt.

SUSSEX MUSIC FESTIVAL: Copthorne Prep School , Copthorne, 12pm-8pm.

STAGE

GIULIO CESARE: £15-£230, 4.05pm Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

SUNDAY, JULY 29

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Lucy Pearman and Bethany Black.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: World of Winnie The Pooh, 12.5 miles with Sue D 07803 086840. Meet at King Standing car park, Ashdown Forest, 10am.

HORSHAM AND CRAWLEY CYCLE TOURING CLUB: Long Off Road Ride (South Downs Way, Cuckoo Trail, and Forest/Worth Way) 85 miles Meet at Three Bridges station, 8am. Visit www.meetup.com/Horsham-Crawley-CTC.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Slaters Trail – Seaford, 5.5 miles with Gill 479088. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

NUTLEY WINDMILL: Crowborough Road, Nutley, with many MG cars by East Sussex MG car Club. 11am-5.30pm, admission is free but donations welcome, parking at Friends Clump with a pleasant ten minute walk from rear down Forest to the Mill. 01435 873367. Also Wednesdays 11am-3pm. Brian Pike Friends of Nutley Windmill.

GIGS

ENCHANTED HORSHAM: Horsham Park , Horsham, 4pm-midnight.

LEO AINSLEY’S BLUES STORM: £7.50, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Brett Hutchinson.

LEWKULELE: Free, 3.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Sundays in The Bar.

STAGE

AN EVENING WITH BRIAN BLESSED: From £29.15, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

PELLEAS ET MELISANDE: £15-£230, 3.45pm (5.50pm Aug 1) Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com

MONDAY, JULY 30

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Jonny Pelham and Harriet Kemsley.

GIGS

THE KING OF POP: £23, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Michael Jackson tribute show.

TUESDAY, JULY 31

COMEDY

EDINBURGH PREVIEW: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stuart Mitchell and Garrett Millerick.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pevensey Levels and Herstmonceux Castle, 9.5 miles with Erica (07885 595131 on day). Drive through Herstmonceux on A259 towards Windmill Hill. T junction on right, down Chapel Lane, church lane 1.5 miles at the church.

WALK: Meet 10am, The Kings Head car park, Rudgwick, RH12 3EB, north off the A281 on the B2128 for about 1 mile. 6-mile HDC walk, mostly flat (some stiles and short steep slopes) along the Sussex Border Path, with panoramic views, back via Baynards Railway Station. No dogs. 3 hours. Geoff 01403 258180.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bear, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL: £16-£23.50, 7.45pm until Aug 4 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1

COMEDY

MINDOUT FOR THE LAUGHS: £12-£15, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Comedy cabaret fundraiser.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Great Views in the Ashdown Forest, 12..5 miles with Sue D 07803 086840. Meet at Gills Lap car park, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Across the Freshfield Bridges, 3 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at Sloop Inn Scaynes Hill, 7pm.

THINKTANK: Professor Liz Hill. Plastics in the Environment: an individual or societal problem? 7.30pm Christ Church, Prince Edwards Road, Lewes.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am at the bandstand, Carfax, Horsham, RH12 1FD. 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 2

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Seven Sisters at Sunset, 5 miles with Colin W 07446 458138. Meet at East Dean Village car park, 6.30pm.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Along the Old Coach Road, 5.75 miles with Alan J 500664. Or, Circular of East Dean, 10 miles with Vicky 01424 225859. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

WALK: 2½ mile flat circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater, RH13 7UN. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50 for 3 hours. Jill 07780 701184.

GIGS

CHANTEL MCGREGOR: £12.50, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Solo acoustic, plus support.

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

HELLO AGAIN: £20-£23.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The story of Neil Diamond.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Dementia Friendly Screening: The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat 10.30. Divas On Film: Dreamgirls (12A) Sat 6.00. Vintage Sundays: Rebecca (PG) Sun 12.00. Divas On Film: Burlesque (12A) Mon 9.00. Discover Tuesdays: The Apparition (12A) Tue 1.00. Divas On Film: Crossroads (PG) Thu 9.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Andre Rieu: Maastricht Concert 2018 (12A) Sun 3.00. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 3.00, 5.00, 8.00, 8.30; Sun 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri, Sat & Mon-Thu 12.00, 2.00, 5.45; Sun 12.00, 6.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): Ocean’s 8 (12A) Fri & Wed 1.00; Sat 8.45; Sun 3.15; Mon & Thu 6.00; Tue 8.30. Hereditary (15) Fri 3.30; Sun 8.15. Swimming With Men (12A) Fri & Tue 6.00; Sat 12.45; Sun 5.45; Mon 1.00; Wed 8.45; Thu 3.30. Tag (15) Fri & Mon 8.30; Sat 6.15; Sun 12.30; Tue 3.15; Wed 6.00; Thu 8.30. Carve Her Name With Pride (+Tour) (U) Sat 3.15. Patrick (PG) Mon 3.30; Tue 12.45; Wed 3.30; Thu 1.00. Festival Programme Launch (PG) Tue 11.30.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): André Rieu: Amore – My Tribute To Love (Live Streaming) (12A) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. Peter Rabbit (PG) Thu 2.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film August 14.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Incredibles 2 (PG) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Skyscraper (12A) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 11.45, 2.40, 5.35; Sat 10.15, 1.00, 3.50; Sun 11.50, 1.15; Thu 11.25, 2.30. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri & Mon-Wed 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50, 8.30; Sat 2.10, 5.00, 7.50; Sun 11.20, 5.00, 7.00, 7.50; Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) 1.25, 4.45, 8.05 (not Sun); Sun 4.15, 7.35. Kids Crew: Show Dogs (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat 10.10. André Rieu: Maastricht Concert 2018 (12A) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri 2.15, 7.45; Sat, Mon & Wed 11.00, 2.15; Sun 11.00, 7.45; Tue & Thu 2.15. Ocean’s 8 (12A) Mon-Thu 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri & Sat 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun-Thu 10.30, 1.45, 4.45, 7.45. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 10.15, 1.15, 3.45, 7.00, 8.15; Sat 10.30, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 11.30, 7.00; Mon-Thu 11.00, 2.15, 5.15, 8.15. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 10.15; Sat 11.00. André Rieu: Maastricht Concert 2018 (12A) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film in September.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) 3.15, 6.00, 8.30; Relaxed: Tue 12.00. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri-Mon, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.45, 5.30; Tue 12.15, 2.30. Apostasy (PG) Fri-Sun, Wed & Thu 3.30, 8.15. Mon 1.30, 8.15; Tue 3.30, 5.00. Generation Wealth (18) Fri, Sun & Wed 8.30; Sat, Tue & Thu 5.45, Mon 6.15. The Endless (15) Fri, Sun & Wed 5.45; Sat & Thu 8.30; Tue 8.15. Interstellar (12A) Tue 7.00. The Dead (U) Wed 11.00. Kaiser: The Greatest Footballer Never To Play Football (15) Sun 5.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): The Bookshop (PG) Fri 3.45; Mon 6.10; Tue 3.55. Whitney (15) Fri 6.10; Tue 8.30. Ocean’s 8 (12A) Fri & Mon 8.30; Sat 4.30; Sun 5.45; Tue 6.10. André Rieu: Maastricht Concert 2018 (12A) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. Show Dogs (PG) Sun 12.45; Mon 4.00; Tue 2.00.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film August 25.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (No films this week.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 6.15, 8.30, 8.40; Sat 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 12.00, 3.30, 6.00, 6.10, 8.35; Mon 11.00, 1.20, 3.45, 6.10, 8.35; Tue 11.15, 1.20, 3.45, 6.10, 8.35; Wed & Thu 10.45, 1.00, 3.45, 6.00, 6.10, 8.25, 8.35. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) Fri & Sat 3.20, 5.20, 8.15; Sun-Thu 2.25, 5.20, 8.15. Hotel Transylvania 3: Monster Vacation (U) Fri 10.30, 12.35; Sat 11.00, 1.15; Sun-Thu 10.15, 12.20. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri 10.15, 12.50, 2.45; Sat 12.15, 2.45; Sun 10.30, 1.00, 8.25; Mon 10.45, 1.30, 4.00; Tue 10.45, 1.45, 4.15; Wed & Thu 10.30, 1.15, 3.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat 10.30. André Rieu: Maastricht Concert 2018 (12A) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. Metropolitan Opera Summer Encore: Eugene Onegin (12A) Tue 7.30.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Ant-Man And The Wasp (12A) Thu 00.01 (midnight), 5.00, 8.30. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation (U) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.00, 12.40, 2.45, 5.45; Sat & Sun 9.45, 12.30, 2.45, 5.45; Thu 9.45, 12.40, 2.30. Lean On Pete (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue & Wed 10.30pm; Mon 11.00pm; Thu 10.45pm. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri-Mon & Wed 9.45, 12.10, 3.05, 5.45, 8.30; Tue 9.45, 12.10, 2.05, 5.45, 8.00, 8.30; Thu 9.45, 12.05, 3.05, 5.45, 8.40. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) 2.40, 5.00, 8.05 (not Mon); Mon 2.40, 5.00, 8.00, 8.05. The Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed 10.00, 12.05, 8.00; Mon & Tue 10.00, 12.05; Thu 10.00, 11.50.

Connaught (01903 206206): Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) Fri & Tue-Thu 12.40, 2.45, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 12.30, 3.10, 8.45; Sun 12.40, 3.15, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 1.15, 3.45, 6.15, 8.45. Incredibles 2 (PG) Fri & Tue-Thu 10.00, 12.00, 3.15; Mon 10.00, 12.30; Sun 10.00, 11.45; Mon 10.00, 12.40, 3.20. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (12A) Fri & Tue-Thu 5.30, 8.40; Sat 3.00, 5.40; Sun 5.45, 8.50; Mon 6.00, 9.00. Saturday Morning Pictures: Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat 10.15. André Rieu: Maastricht Concert 2018 (12A) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00. Silver Screen: Adrift (12A) Mon 11.00.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.