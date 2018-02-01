ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, February 2-8

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

COMEDY

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Feb 4, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE MAYDAYS: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Tonight’s Top Story and Improv Superstars.

COMMUNITY

ENCOUNTER: Hear stories of people that have experienced healings and miracles, 7.30pm, Cyprus Hall, Cyprus Road, Burgess Hill. Contact 01903 600584, email office@coastlands.church.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Great Glen of Scotland by Pail and Kate Nicholson, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe.

WALK: 2 ½ mile, flat, circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am, Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater RH13 7UN. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Weekday parking free November to March. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

JAZZ AND BLUES NIGHT: 7.30pm, Christ’s Hospital Theatre, Horsham, 01403 247434. This popular cabaret style evening in CH’s own ‘jazz club’ includes performances by some superb jazz musicians led by Steve Titchener with special guests Simon Bates (saxophone), Pete Cater (drums), Andy Crompton (trombone), Nikki Isles (piano), Jules Jackson (bass), Rachel Taylor (vocals) and Lorraine Temple (trombone). Cash bar before show and in interval. Adults £8, concessions £7, friends £6.

WSO: £19-£28, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. American Masterpieces.

EXHIBITIONS

ANNE-CLAUDE DOWNS: Free, Fri/Sat 10am-4pm until Feb 24, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Watercolour, acrylics and pastel works.

SWEET PINK: Feb 2-4. Solo painting exhibition of new work by Matti Su. Launch event Friday 6pm-8pm. Exhibition open Saturday 12pm-6pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm. ONCA, 14 St George’s Place, Brighton, 01273 607101.

GIGS

DARYL KELLIE AND JON HART: Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 7.30pm.

JOHNNY CASH ROADSHOW: From £23, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Featuring singer/songwriter Clive John.

MURDOCHS CRAZY EYES: Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8.30pm.

RAY OWENS’ JUICY LUCY: Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE CAPTAIN’S BEARD: Free, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Pirate folk band.

THE OKEE DOKEE BAND: Weltons Brewery, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE SUPERSONIC 70S SHOW. Friday, February 2, 7.30pm, £20.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

THE ROCKET MAN: £25.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. A tribute to Elton John.

STAGE

DEAR ESTHER LIVE: £10-£18.50, 8pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. A lone narrator traverses a bleak and desolate Scottish island.

THE CHICAGO BLUES BROTHERS: £25.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Back in Black Tour.

THE JUNGLE BOOK: Until February 3. Tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312.

THE SASSY CABARET: £12-£15, 9pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Burlesque show featuring hand-picked acts.

WAR HORSE: From £20, 7.30pm until Feb 10 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Brighton Centre 0844 8471515.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

COMEDY

LIVE AT BRIGHTON DOME: 315-£20, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Rob Delaney, Kiri Pritchard-McLean, Tim Key and compere Nish Kumar.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Twineham Explorer, 4 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at Twineham Church, 10.30am.

SEEDY SATURDAY: Lewes Town Hall, 10am-3pm. Adults £1, children free. Seed swap, children’s activities, community growing projects, cafe and usual and unusual seeds and plants.

WINTER BARN DANCE: 7.30pm at All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391 raising funds for Starfish Youth Music. Tickets £8-£10.

WALK: Meet and park 10.30am, opposite the Barn at Sumners Ponds, Fishery and Campsite, Barns Green (RH13 0PR). 4-mile HDC Health walk around a working farm, some gates and stiles. Can be muddy. No dogs. 2 hours. Douglas 01403 268807 or Pauline 01403 240419.

CONCERTS

A CONCERT IN SUPPORT OF SAMARITANS: 7.30pm-9.30pm, The Church of the Good Shepherd, 272 Dyke Road, Brighton. Tickets £10, eventbrite.co.uk (also available on the door). Limited parking available. Refreshments available. An evening of singing, featuring The Brighton Welsh Male Voice Choir, The Ouse Valley Singers, plus guest soloist mezzo soprano Fiona Hunnisett.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm St Leonard’s Church, Seaford. Maeve Jenkins violin, Kate Comberti violin and Rachel Fryer piano.

GIGS

CHICORY TIP: 7.15pm for 8pm, Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, £10, 01444 243003. Licensed bar, cabaret seating.

FAR FROM CAROLINA: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

FRAGILE THINGS: £4, 7pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. EP Launch Show.

GERRY AND THE PACEMAKERS: £28, 7.30pmnWhite Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Farewell Tour with special guests.

HELP THE HOMELESS CONCERT: £10, 7pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Featuring Mike Hatchard and Zachary Dogwood.

HOLBROOK FEST: Holbrook Club, Horsham, 1pm-11pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Choro Bandido, The Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Si Barron.

NO MUSTANG: The Snooty Fox, Crawley, 8.30pm.

RAY OWEN’S JUICY LUCY: Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

DANCING THROUGH TIME: £12, 3pm and Feb 4, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Inspire Academy of Dance.

THE CIRCUS OF HORRORS: £23-£26, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. Voodoo VaudEvil.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4

COMEDY

BENT DOUBLE: £10-£13, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Headliner Jayde Adams, Heidi Regan, Stephen Bailey MC Zoe Lyons.

KATYA ZAMOLODCHIKOVA: From £31.65, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. New stand-up show, Help Me I’m Dying.

MIDHURST ANTIQUE AND COLLECTORS FAIR: 10.30am-4pm, £1.50, Grange Centre, Bepton Road, Midhurst. Wide variety of antiques and collectables including pottery, porcelain, gold and silver, glass, jewellery, coins, fashion accessories, military badges and postcards. Buying and selling. Large free car park adjoining. Enquiries to Emmott Promotions, 07747 604541, www.emmottpromotions.co.uk.

MILTON JONES: Is Out There. £29, 8pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: The Steep Way to Beachy Head, 10 miles with Emma T 07864 587043. Meet outside Bede’s School, Dukes Drive, Eastbourne 10am.

DIVINE SERVICE: With medium Jim Demetri, 6.30pm, Barnham Community Hall. Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Ditchling, 5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet at the car park behind Ditchling Village Hall, 10am.

WALK: Park and meet, 9.30am, Downs Link car park, opposite the Bridge Inn/ Copsale Village Hall, Bar Lane, RH13 6QT. Do not park at the village hall. 4-mile HDC Health walk, along country lanes and the Downs Link (possibly muddy). 2 or 3 stiles. Dogs on leads. 1 ½ hours. Jean 07734 323321 or Jill 07780 701184.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2 ¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

PHILLIP DYSON: 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Popular Classic Celebrations.

GIGS

DEMENTED ARE GO: 7pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Plus The Scavengers, The Raptors and Boggles, and The Bin Men.

FRED’S OPEN MIC: Goffs Park Social Club Ltd, Crawley, 3pm.

STAGE

WE ARE UD: Winter Show. £8.50-£10, 2.30pm/6pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Join the talented kids from Universal Dance.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5

COMMUNITY

SOUTHWATER LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: Talk by Kevin Gordon about ‘The History of the Policing of the Railways’. Parish Coucil Chamber, Beeson House, Lintot Square, Southwater, 7.30pm. Non-members £3. Info: Jeremy Senneck, 01403 731247.

ST MARY’S GARDENING CLUB: Right Plant, Right Place by Alison Marsden, 7.45pm St Mary’s Social Centre, Christie Road, Lewes.

WALK: Meet 10am, Village Hall car park (at the end of Felday Glade in Holmbury St Mary off the B2126 Horsham Road), road runs beside the Royal Oak Public House in Holmbury St. Mary) RH5 6PF. 5 ½ mile, hilly HDC Health walk with 1 stile through the wooded Hurtwood Estate. Well behaved dogs welcome. 2 ¾ hours. Mike 01403 242564.

GIGS

BGP: Free, 8.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Acid jazz and funk jam.

FS&HG: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Frankie Stew and Harvey Gunn.

STAGE

AN EVENING WITH BOYCOTT AND AGGERS: From Ashes to Ashes. From £26.75, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. In aid of the Professional Cricketers’ Association.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

COMEDY

JON RICHARDSON AND FRIENDS: £24.15, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Featuring Rob Beckett, Joe Wilkinson, Adam Hills and more. In aid of UK Sepsis Trust.

COMMUNITY

LEWES: 8pm Unattached? The Group is a club for men and women aged 50+ which meets in a pub in Lewes on the first Tuesday evening of every month. An opportunity to meet new friend. Walking, eating out, theatre, golf, holidays – all arranged by members. Visit www.thegroup.org.uk.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Loder Valley Winter Wander, 7 miles with Yvonne 01444 441926. Meet at Little London car park layby, Ardingly, opposite showground, 10.30am.

SEAFORD LECTURE AND LITERARY CLUB: On Return to Nepal by Cliff Dargonne, 7.30pm St Leonard’s Church Hall, Seaford. Further information on 01323 899932.

WALK: Meet 11am, Steyning Health Centre, Tanyard Lane. BN44 3RJ. 2-mile circular HDC Health walk taking in parts of the village and its outskirts. 1 stile and some small inclines. Can be muddy. Sensible footwear please. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Ann 01903 297553 or Jacky 01903 815543.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, car park of the Southwater Country Park (off Cripplegate Lane, RH13 7UN). Free parking. 5½ mile circular HDC Health walk along footpaths, tracks and lanes. 2 stiles. Likely to encounter cattle. Sorry no dogs. 2 ½ hours. Lynne 01403 268157.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

JERRY WILLIAMS: £6, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus support.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

AN EVENING WITH ARSENAL LEGENDS: £30, 8pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Paul Merson, Alan Smith and Perry Groves.

ATOMOS: £19.50-£21.50, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Dance show.

HARD-HITTING PLAY: ‘I love you Mum – I promise I won’t die’, written by Mark Wheeller. Based on the true story of what happened to Daniel Spargo-Mabbs, inspired by the words of Dan’s friends and family. Longhill High School, Rottingdean, 01273 304086.

MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT: £26-£35.50, 7.45pm until Feb 10 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

COMEDY

ANDY ZALTZMAN: £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Satirist For Hire.

JOHN ROBINS: £14.50, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Darkness of Robins.

STEPHEN BAILEY: Can’t Think Straight. £14.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Suitable for 16yrs plus.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Round and About the Blasted Heath, 9.5 miles with Liz F 07932 165259. Meet at Wilmington Priory car park, 10am.

BEEDING & BRAMBER LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Next meeting, 7.45pm, Village Hall, High Street, Upper Beeding. John and Jeannette Simpson will be giving their exciting presentation ‘The Lords of Bramber’, about William de Braose who was given the Rape of Bramber by William the Conqueror. He built Bramber Castle, Bramber, Upper Beeding and Old Shoreham churches, while his son built St Mary de Haura in New Shoreham. All welcome, £3 charge for non-members, free parking in the car park opposite the hall.

DIEP-HAVEN ARTIST TALK: Ève Chabanon, 6.30pm-7.30pm, ONCA, 14 St George’s Place, Brighton, 01273 607101. Artist Ève Chabanon will give a talk to present her practice and her Diep-Haven residency at Whitehawk Community Food Project in Brighton and the Growing Together Community Garden in Newhaven.

GARDEN SOCIETY: Lewes and District Garden Society talk, Humphry Repton 200 year Anniversary by Nigel Phillips, 7.30pm for 7.45pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

LEWES ASTRONOMERS: Meteor Crater and The Lowell Observatory by Richard Butchers (Lewes Astronomers), 7.30pm the Lecture Room, Lewes Town Hall (Fisher Street entrance. Non members £3.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Pub Social at The Victory, Staplefield, 7.30pm.

WALK: Every Wednesday. Meet 10.30am, bandstand, Carfax, Horsham (RH12 1FD). Choose a 30 or 60 mins flat HDC Health walk on good paths around Horsham park and pond. Suitable for elderly and those recovering from illness. Wheelchairs and buggies welcome. Dogs on a lead. Doreen 01403 230293 or Wyn 01403 256630 or Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Cock Inn, Southwater, Horsham, 8pm.

TANNAHILL WEAVERS: Cranleigh Arts Centre, Cranleigh, 8pm.

STAGE

EUROVISION: You Decide. £30, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. BBC Studios presents.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

COMEDY

BOBBY MAIR: Loudly Insecure. £12.50, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

PHIL WANG: Kinabalu. £14, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Suitable for 16yrs plus.

COMMUNITY

HAYWARDS HEATH CERAMICS GROUP: Monthly meeting, talk on ‘Cut to Dazzle – The Rise of English Cut Lead Crystal 1700-1880’ by Caroline Macdonald-Haig. Caroline studied the History of Fine and Decorative Art at the Study Centre in London. She has been a London Blue Badge Guide since 1997. Lecture in the Studio, Clair Hall, 10.35am. Doors 9.45am with coffee served until 10.20am. No admittance fee for this meeting. Non-members welcome by prior arrangement with the membership secretary (01444 483372 or 414477). Info: hhcg.org.uk.

LEWES NT CENTRE: Say It With Poison by Russell Bowes, garden historian, 7.30pm Lewes Priory School, Mountfield Road.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: Leisurely walk. East of the Pier, 2.25 miles with Sandra 483991. Meet at Polegate taxi office 9.45am for bus to Eastbourne, or meet at the pier at 10.40am. Pevensey to Rickney Circular, 4.5 miles with Vic 412554 (picnic). Or, Winter Wonder Walk, 8 miles with Jill 737073. Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

WEST GREEN COMMUNITY FORUM: Meeting, Crawley Age UK building, Town Barn Road, West Green, 6.30pm-8.30pm. Speakers: CLLR Peter Lamb and Agnieszka Tworkowska.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

THE WAVE PICTURES: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Plus support. Tickets from Union Music Store or http://bit.ly/twplewes

STAGE

AN EVENING WIHT PETER JAMES: From £22.90, 7.45pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Best-selling author and famous crime writer.

DICK WHITTINGTON: Copthorne Players are staging Dick Whittington in Copthorne Village Hall on Thursday and Friday, February 8 and 9, at 7.30pm; Saturday, February 10, at 1.30pm and 6.30pm; and Sunday, February 11, at 2.30pm. Tickets are £10 on 01342 713139 or 712550.

OPEN STAGE NIGHT: Free, 7pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Open to all entertainers.

THE WINSLOW BOY: Feb 8-17. Tickets from £15, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Phantom Thread (15) Fri 1.30, 4.15, 7.00; 10.00; Sat 1.00, 3.45, 6.45, 9.30; Sun 11.30, 2.30, 5.30, 8.30; Mon 12.15, 3.00, 6.00, 9.00; Tue 10.00, 12.45, 3.30, 6.15, 9.15; Wed 12.45, 3.30, 6,15; 9.15; Thu 12.00, 3.00, 6.00; Big Scream: Wed 10.00. Dementia Friendly Screening: The Band Wagon (U) Fri 11.00. Kids’ Club: Despicable Me (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: Everything’s Rosie Feb 2018 (U) Mon 11.00. The Shape Of Water (15) Thu 9.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Early Man (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.30, 5.00. Darkest Hour (PG) 5.30, 7.45. Coco (PG) Sat & Sun 12.30, 3.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) 8.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Post (12A) Fri 1.15, 6.00; Sat 6.00, 8.45; Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon 1.15, 8.30; Tue 1.00, 6.00; Wed 12.00, 4.30; Thu 1.15, 8.30. Lost In Paris (12A) Fri 3.45; Mon 6.30; Wed 2.30. In Another Life (15) Fri 8.30; Thu 4.00. Love, Cecil (12A) Sun 12.15; Tue 3.45. Bolshoi Ballet: Lady Of The Camellias (12A) Sun 2.30. Brad’s Status (15) Mon 4.00; Tue 8.45; Thu 6.15. Royal Opera House: Tosca (12A) Wed 7.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Royal Opera House Live): Tosca (12A) Wed 7.15.

CRAWLEY

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film February 14.)

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Early Man (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.00, 5.00; Sat & Sun 1.45, 3.45, 5.45. Winchester (15) 2.10, 5.05, 8.10. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (12A) 7.45. The Post (12A) 2.15 (not Wed). Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) 5.10, 8.05 (not Wed). The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat & Sun 12.00. Paddington 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 12.05. Eastbourne Film Society: Behemoth (12A) Wed 2.10, 5.10, 8.15.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Early Man (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 3.45, 6.10; Sat 1.10, 3.45, 6.20; Sun 12.50, 3.05, 6.15; Wed 1.10, 3.45, 6.20. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.05, 8.25; Sat 8.25; Sun 8.15. Coco (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 5.35; Sat & Sun 12.15, 5.15; Wed 3.50. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 7.45; Sat & Sun 1.50, 7.45. The Post (12A) 5.00 (not Sun). The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.50, 8.10; Sat & Sun 8.10; Wed 1.30. The Jungle Bunch (U) Sat 10.10. My Little Pony: The Movie (U) Sat 10.10. Tad The Lost Explorer And The Secret Of King Midas (U) Sat 3.20; Sun 11.35. Bolshoi Ballet: The Lady Of The Camellias (12A) Sun 3.00. Goodbye Christopher Robin (PG) Wed 10.10. Royal Opera House: Tosca (12A) Wed 7.15.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15; Thu 2.15, 7.45. HOPS Classic Film: Oliver! (1968) (U) Sun 2.30, 7.30. Royal Opera House: Tosca (12A) Wed 7.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film February 16.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (Next film February 14.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Early Man (PG) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.45, 4.45, 7.15; Sat 10.15, 12.45, 3.15, 5.45; Sun 4.45, 7.15; Tue & Thu 4.45, 7.15. Coco – 3D (PG) Fri, Sun, Tue & Thu 2.15; Sat 10.30, 5.15; Mon & Wed 5.15. Coco (PG) Fri, Sun, Tue & Thu 5.15; Sat, Mon & Wed 2.15. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 7.45; Sat 7.45, 8.15; Thu 10.30, 1.30, 4.30. Exhibition On Screen: Cézanne Portraits Of A Life (tbc) Sun 2.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film February 9.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): Phantom Thread (15) Fri, Sun, Mon & Thu 2.30, 5.15, 8.00; Sat 2.45, 5.30, 8.15; Tue 12.00, 2.30, 5.15, 8.00; Wed 1.15, 4.00, 8.00. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri & Sun 3.00, 5.30; Sat & Mon 3.00, 8.00; Tue & Wed 3.00; Thu 5.30. The Post (12A) Fri-Mon 5.45, 8.15; Tue 3.00, 8.15; Wed 12.30, 5.30; Thu 3.00, 5.45. Lover for a Day (15) Fri 3.45; Sat 2.45, 4.30, 6.15; Sun 2.00, 3.45; Mon 6.15; Tue 6.15, 8.00; Wed 2.00, 4.00; Thu 3.30. Kenny (15) Fri, Sun & Thu 8.00; Sat 12.00; Mon 3.15; Wed 6.00. Suffragette (15) Tue 5.30. Rango (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 12.30. Psycho (15) Wed 11.00. Tosca (12A) Wed 7.15. Film + Live Set: The Orphan Brigade (tbc) Thu 8.15.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Darkest Hour (PG) Fri, Sat, Tue & Thu 3.40; Sun 4.55; Mon 8.30. The Post (12A) Fri, Sat, Tue & Thu 6.10; Sun 7.30; Mon 3.40; Wed 2.20. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri, Sat, Tue & Thu 8.30; Sun 2.45; Mon 6.10; Wed 4.45. Royal Opera House: Tosca (12A) Wed 7.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film February 17.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): Loving Vincent (12A) Sat 2.30.

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): Journey’s End (12A) Fri & Mon-Wed 11.15, 1.45, 6.25, 8.40; Sat 12.55, 4.10, 6.25, 8.40; Sun 1.30, 3.45, 6.25, 8.40; Thu 1.45, 6.25, 8.40; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Phantom Thread (15) Fri & Mon-Wed 11.30, 2.20, 5.45, 8.20; Sat & Sun 3.10, 5.45, 8.20; Thu 2.20, 5.45, 8.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.30. Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 2.10, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 6.00, 8.30; Mon 11.00, 2.10, 5.00; Tue 11.00, 2.10, 4.45; Wed 11.00, 1.30, 4.00; Thu 1.30, 4.00; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. The Post (12A) Fri & Mon-Thu 4.00; Sat 1.00; Sun 12.00. Star Wars: The Last Jedi (12A) Sat 1.10; Sun 12.10. Paddington 2 (PG) Sat 10.40. Saturday Morning Movie: Ferdinand (U) Sat 10.30. The Bolshoi Ballet: The Lady Of The Camellias (12A) Sun 3.00. Exhibition On Screen: Loving Vincent, With Post Film Q&A (tbc) Mon 8.00. The General With Live Piano Accompaniment By Terry Davies (tbc) Tue 8.00. Royal Opera House: Tosca (12A) Wed & Thu 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 11.45, 2.30, 8.30; Sat 8.15; Sun 8.10; Mon 2.45, 8.20; Tue & Thu 11.45, 2.30, 7.45; Wed 12.00, 2.45, 8.20. Early Man (PG) Fri 11.45, 6.30; Sat 10.0, 12.40, 5.30; Sun 10.20, 12.30, 5.15; Mon 6.00; Tue & Thu 5.45; Wed 6.15. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (12A) Fri, Tue & Thu 5.15; Sat 2.45, 7.30; Sun 2.40, 7.15; Mon 3.00, 8.00; Wed 12.40, 8.00. Parent & Baby Screening: Maze Runner: The Death Cure (12A) Mon 12.00. Coco (PG) Sat 10.20, 12.15; Sun 10.00, 12.15; Sun 10.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Fri 4.10; Sat 5.50; Sun 5.45; Mon & Wed 5.30; Tue & Thu 3.20. The Post (12A) Fri 1.40; Sat 2.55; Sun 2.30; Mon 12.30; Tue & Thu 12.45; Wed 3.40.

Connaught (01903 206206): Darkest Hour (PG) Fri 2.30; Sat 5.15; Sun 8.15; Mon 1.25; Wed 3.00; Thu 5.30. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15) Fri 8.15; Thu 6.00. The Greatest Showman (PG) Sat 5.30; Sun 2.30; Thu 1.30. The Post (12A) Fri & Sun 6.00; Wed & Thu 12.30. Early Man (PG) Fri 1.30, 3.45; Sat 10.15, 12.45, 2.45; Sun 11.15, 1.30, 3.45; Mon 4.00; Tue 11.15, 4.00; Wed 2.30, 4.40; Thu 11.15, 3.50. Journey’s End (12A) Fri, Sun & Wed 12.00, 5.45; Sat 3.00, 8.15; Mon 6.05; Tue 1.30, 6.05; Thu 3.00, 8.15. Downsizing (15) 8.30. Saturday Morning Pictures: My Little Pony (U) Sat 10.15. Walk With Me (PG) Sat 12.30; Sun 3.30. Autism Friendly: Early Man (PG) Sun 10.15. Silver Screen: Journey’s End (12A) Mon 11.00. Royal Opera House: Tosca (12A) Wed 7.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

