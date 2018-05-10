ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS: Friday to Thursday, May 11-17

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, MAY 11

COMEDY

BRIAN CONLEY: £26.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Brand new show, Still The Greatest Entertainer – In His Price Range.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until May 13, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

CROWBOROUGH PLAYERS PRESENT NEVER AGAIN: May 11-12. Two comedy plays with dinner. The Uncivil Servant by Ian Pinkerton and Last Panto in Little Grimley by David Tristram. 7.30pm at Crowborough Community Centre. Tickets £14. Box office and further information www.thecrowplayers.com or 01892 300 567.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: How Real was Downton Abbey by Bob Cairns, 2pm St thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

LEWES STAMP CLUB: Lewes Stamp and Postal History Club, Morocco, British and Spanish Post Offices, 7.15pm Christ Church, Prince Edwards Road, Lewes.

TALK: My Less Plastic Life, hosted by Plastic Free Lewes, 7.30pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Reserve places at eventbrite.co.uk

TEA DANCE: Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive), 1.30pm to 3.45pm, £4.85 per person including tea and coffee. For more details call Southwater Leisure Centre on 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: 2½ mile, flat circular HDC Health walk along bridleways, country lanes and Downs Link. Meet 11am in the Country Park car park (off Cripplegate Lane), Southwater, RH13 7UN. Can be muddy. 1¼ hours. Dogs on a lead. Parking charge £1.50 for 3 hours. Jill 07780 701184.

CONCERTS

OPERA BOYS: £19.50, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

ORGAN RECITAL: Dining Hall, Christ’s Hospital, Horsham, 8pm. Peter Dutton (school organist) and Alex Hodgkinson (director of music) entertain on this beautiful and rarely-heard instrument. Tickets £8 (concessions £7, friends £6). Visit www.christs-hospital.org.uk.

ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £31.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Colours of Beethoven.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: St Edwards Hall, Pound Hill, Crawley, 8pm.

BORROWED TIME: The Swan, Crawley, 8.30pm.

SOMEONE LIKE YOU – THE ADELE SONGBOOK: 7.30pm, £20, Clair Hall, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440.

THE MONOCHROME SET: £14, 8pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Tickets available on www.wegottickets.com

STAGE

1984: £9-£10, 7.45pm until May 19 (Sun 2.30pm) New Venture Theatre, Bedford Place, Brighton 01273 746118. By George Orwell.

PRESENT LAUGHTER: Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk.

PRESENT LAUGHTER Until June 2. Tickets from £20, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk.

THE SILENT STREAM: £8-£10, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Presented by Something Underground Theatre.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

COMEDY

ANGELA BARNES: Fortitude. £11.50-£13.50, 8pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

BUTT KAPINSKI: £12.50, 6.30pm and May 13/14, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

DAVID BADDIEL: £27.50, 7.30pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020. My Family: Not The Sitcom.

COMMUNITY

COFFEE MORNING: RNLI Newhaven Coffee Morning, 10am-noon at 2 Bay Vue Road, Newehaven. Home-made cake, friendly chat and raffle. In aid of RNLI Newhaven.

LINDFIELD HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: 10am, King Edward Hall, Lindfield. Coffee morning and plant sale. All welcome, £1 entry, free coffee and cake or biscuits. Follow LHS on Facebook and Twitter.

MILTON MOUNT PLAYGROUP: May Fayre, 12.30pm-2.30pm, Milton Mount Community Centre, Crawley.

SOUTHWATER HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Plant sale plus. Lots of plants and produce, books and other great bargains. To book yourself a stall or for more information call 01403 730420. 10am-12pm, The Village Hall, Church Lane, Southwater. More parking available opposite Southwater Sports Club, Church Lane.

WALK: Park 10.30am opposite the Barn, Sumners Ponds Fishery and Campsite. Barns Green, RH13 0PR. 4-mile HDC walk through beautiful woodland and peaceful meadows, some gates and stiles. No dogs. 2 hours. Douglas 01403 268807 or Pauline 01403 240419.

CONCERTS

BEXHILL CHORAL SOCIETY: £5-£16, 7.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Brahms Requiem.

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 1pm St Leonard’s Church, Seaford. Mahreen Shah soprano.

SONGBIRDS CHOIR: An evening of song featuring The Pleasure Singers, a Horsham ladies choir. 7.30pm, Broadfield Community Centre. Tickets £5 (under 18s free). Proceeds from this concert will be split equally between the Songbirds Choir charities: Carers Support West Sussex (for family and friend carers) and Crawley Open House (providing support for those suffering the effects of homelessness, unemployment, loneliness, discrimination, or other forms of social exclusion).

WAR REQUIEM: £15-£27.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Fringe event. Orchestre de Picardie.

EXHIBITION

FLORENCE PEAKE: Fee, until Sept 2, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. After the performance of Rite, the clay remains as a sculpture. Artist talk 11am. £5-£7.

GIGS

THE TONY STONE BAND: The Bedford, Horsham, 8.30pm.

THE BEAT MERCHANTS: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8.30pm.

ANDY AND MARILYN AND GUESTS: Free, 10am-noon at the regular coffee morning, Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm The Dorset Arms, 22 Malling Street, Lewes. Joy Lewis and Derrick Hughes.

MARY CHAPLIN CARPENTER: £29.50, 7.30pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. A celebration of her 30 years recording career.

SHARKS: £12-£15, 7.30pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes (01273) 486391. Steve ‘Snps’ Parsons vocals and Chris Spedding guitar.

THE ILLEGAL EAGLES: £25.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288.

THE TINA TURNER EXPERIENCE: £24, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Tribute band.

STAGE

DIAL M FOR MURDER: £8-£12, 7.45pm until May 19 (Sat May 19 mat 2.30pm) Lewes Little Theatre, Lancaster Street, Lewes (01273) 474826. By Frederick Knott, Directed by Derek Watts.

PREM RAWAT IN BRIGHTON: £25, 3.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. International renowned speaker, storyteller and author.

THE PRICE OF FAME: Free, 2pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. Dennis Price with author Elaine Parker.

SUNDAY, MAY 13

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Twitching Over The levels, 11 miles with Murray F 07940 176660. Meet at Boreham Street, 10am.

ENSEMBLE POUR LOUIS: Jason Falloon plays for Louis and to support the Research for Freidreich’s Ataxia. Free entry, Dial Post Village Hall, 7.30pm, bring your own bottle.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Waterworld, 5 miles with John 01444 483860. Meet at Buchan Country Park, 2pm.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Leechpool Wood car park, Harwood Road (B2195), Horsham. 2¼ mile HDC Health walk. Some inclines, tree roots, uneven ground. Can be muddy. Dogs on a lead. 1 ¼ hours. Armelle 01403 260342.

CONCERTS

WSO: £19-£28, 2.45pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Grand Final of the Sussex International Piano Competition.

GIGS

AMANDA PALMER: £18-£20, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Plus support from Andrew O’Neill.

STAGE

BURGESS HILL SHOWCASE 2018: £14, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Ariel Drama Academy Showcase.

JACQUELINE WILSON: £7, 11am Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Talking about her latest book, Rose Rivers.

KATHLEEN TURNER: £28.50, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. Debut cabaret, Finding My Voice.

MONDAY, MAY 14

COMEDY

A DONKEY CALLED KEITH: £10, 7.30pm and May 16, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Fringe event. The Dirty Carols.

BILL BAILEY: £31, 8pm and May 15, White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Larks in Transit.

DAVE THOMPSON: 9pm, Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Ex-Teletubby Tells Jokes.

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With mediums Matt and Kirsty Grogan, 7.30pm, with refreshments and raffle, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

HORSHAM HUMANISTS TALK: The evolution of consciousness by Keir Watson. 8pm, Anchor Hotel, 3 Market Square, Horsham, RH12 5HP. Entrance £3, usual concessions. In the 15th century natural philosophy, the progenitor of modern science, was just one of many philosophical viewpoints with no special position. Yet with the extraordinary material success of 19th and 20th century science that philosophy has come to dominate our thinking. In this talk, Keir Watson, a physics teacher who is currently writing a book on the science of the subjective, will unpack science’s failure to explain consciousness.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: The Station Street Story by Debbie Matthews, 7pm for 7.30pm at King’s Church building, Brooks Road, Lewes www.lewesehistory.org.uk

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: Sussex Industrial History by Geoffrey Mead, 7.30pm in Bridge Cottage, High Street, Uckfield.

THE ARTS SOCIETY STEYNING: Denise Heywood gives an illustrated talk on Stamford Raffles: art collector and discoverer of Singapore. Denise is an art historian, author, lecturer, photographer and journalist. She worked in Cambodia in the 1990s and has been a scholar of Southeast Asian Art ever since. Denise lectures for the Art Fund, The School of Oriental Studies, The British Museum, The Royal Society for Asian Affairs, The National Trust and The Royal Geographical Society. Coffee from 10am. Talk 10.30am-12pm, The Steyning Centre, Fletchers Croft, Church Street, Steyning.

GIGS

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Charcoal Burner, Crawley, 8pm.

GARY BARLOW: From £38.50, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. 2018 solo tour.

STAGE

20TH CENTURY BOY: £27-£30, 7.30pm until May 16, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Marc Bolan Musical.

KAYA: From £13.15, 8pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Fringe event. Ceyda Tanc Dance.

TUESDAY, MAY 15

COMEDY

CAUSTIC COMEDY NIGHT: £7.50-£8.50, 10pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. MC Will Duggan, Becky Fury, Jurgen Strack and Will Franken.

ED BYRNE: Spoiler Alert. Bottom circular picture. Tuesday, May 15, 8pm, £25.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220.

COMMUNITY

DANCE CLASSES: Tuesdays, 8pm-9pm. Limon/release based dance class focusing on improving technique within the contemporary style whatever your experience. Drift Dance, Broadfield Youth and Community Centre, RH11 9BA. £6 per class. Info: drift.dance.contemporary@gmail.com.

HORSHAM HOLISTIC HEALTH: Mind, Body and Spirit group. Talk on The Balance Procedure with Amanda Collins at 7.30pm, Friends Meeting House, Worthing Road, Horsham RH12 1SL. Cost £7. Contact Tina on tina@rainbowoasis.co.uk or 07857 545 678.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Wivelsfield to Plumpton and Back, 12 miles with Elizabeth B 07989 217818. Meet at Eastern Road, Wivelsfield Green Recreation Ground, 10am. Or, Guided Walk Around Pippingford Park, 3.5 miles with Tony 01444 483053. Meet inside main entrance to park, 10am.

TUESDAY SPIRITUAL HEALING: With SNU accredited healer Lynn Thomas, 2.30pm-4.30pm, every Tuesday, £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, Park & Ride, Hop Oast, Worthing Road, Horsham. 5-mile HDC walk, north of Southwater then into Horsham along Pedlars Way via Chesworth Farm. Lovely views of Horsham. Some stiles. No dogs. 2½ hours. Jill 07780 701184 or Douglas 01403 268807.

GIGS

ACOUSTIC SHOWCASES: The Surrey Oaks, Newdigate, 8pm.

ACOUSTIC OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Jolly Tanners, Staplefield, 8pm.

BLUES WORKSHOP: Northgate Community Centre, Crawley, 8pm.

CARTER SAMPSON: £16, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Americana Night. With Jesse Aycock and Lauren Barth.

GEOFF ROBB: £6-£8, 7.30pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Fringe event. Original Spanish and Celtic guitar.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Royal Oak, Ifield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: George and Dragon, Horsham, 8.30pm.

STAGE

ATTRACTOR: £10-£20, 8pm and May 16, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Music and dance show.

SO MUCH THINGS TO SAY: £10, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The life and times of Bob Marley and The Wailers.

TURN OF THE SCREW: £18-£25.50, 7.45pm until May 19, (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. Starring Cali Norris and Maggie McCarthy.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

COMEDY

JASON MANFORD: £31, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Muddle Class.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: To Heaven and Back, 10 miles with Alan H 07976 083766. Meet at Fletching Village car park, 10am.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Old Wivelsfield, 4 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet at Wivelsfield Church, Church Lane 7pm.

RNLI NEWHAVEN AGM: 7.30pm at RNLI Newhaven Lifeboat House, Riverside. All welcome. Refreshments provided.

SEAFORD COMMUNITY CINEMA: Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, 7pm. Trafalgar Releasing screening: An American in Paris, cert 12A. Tickets £13.50, £12.50, £8. Available from Seaford Tourist Information Centre, 37 Church Street, 01323 897426.

SOUTHWATER HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Sussex Place Names. Why and how? Presented by Dave Hilliam. Burpham, Chiddingly, Chiddingfold...there are some strange place names in our county. If you’ve ever wondered how or why, come and listen to Dave Hilliam. The Village Hall, Church Lane, Southwater. Non-members welcome £1. Free to members, membership £7.50 or join at the door. Emailsouthwaterhs@yahoo.com.

WALK: Park 10am, Owl Public House, Kingsfold, RH12 3SA. 5-mile HDC walk, mostly flat but 1 short steep hill, some stiles, through fields and woodland with spring flowers. Good views. No dogs. 2¼ hours. Mike 07855 502023.

GIGS

YOU WIN AGAIN: 8pm, £25, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220.

STAGE

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS: £15-£16, 7pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. The musical.

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS: £12-£15, 7pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Musical. Live cinema screening.

FAUNA: From £13.15, 7.30pm until May 19 (Sat mat 2.30pm) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Fringe event.

HAUS PARTY: £5-£7, 9pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. In aid of Cancer Research.

STAND UP AND SLAM: 37-£9, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Poets v MCs v Stand Up and Slam.

THURSDAY, MAY 17

COMEDY

JOHN FINNEMORE’S FLYING VISIT: £17-£21, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Over The Levels, 5 miles with Jill H 07768 608581. Meet at Pevensey Castle car park, 6.30pm.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Sussex Diamond Way Stage 3, 8.8 miles with Paul J 07711 772853. Meet on rough track on western side of A272 just south of rail bridge, 10am.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: round the Harbour, 2 miles with Roy 766342. Meet Polegate Taxi Rank 9.47am bus 51, change at Terminus Road for bus 5 to Pacific Drive, North Harbour. In and Out The Dusky Bluebells, 5.5 miles with John and Theresa 726685. Or, Hills, Bottom and beacon, 11.25 miles with Sue 365158 (picnic lunch). Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

GIGS

FOLK NIGHT: The Emerald Club, Southgate, Crawley, 8pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Star, Dorking, 8.30pm.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm.

OPEN MIC: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm.

STAGE

DANNY BAKER: £26, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Good Time Charlie’s Back.

DRAMBOYS: £24.50-£27.50, 8pm The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne (01323) 802020.

ONE WOMAN SEX AND THE CITY: £16, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. A loving tribute and send-up.

SARAH AND DUCK: £14.50, 1.30pm/4pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Sarah and Duck Big Top Birthday.

SPARKLY BIRD: £10, 9pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne 0845 680 1926. A true story told in original song and dance.

THE HAUNTED MOUSTACHE: £6-£8, 6.30pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. A talk by author and BBC presenter David Bramwell.

THE ORIGINAL HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS: From £19.50, 6.30pm Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. 2018 World Tour.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): Eurovision Party 2018 (12A) Sat 7.00. Kids’ Club: Space Jam (U) Sat 10.30. Brighton Festival: Zero De Conduite + If Double Bill (15) Sun 1.00. Vintage Sundays: Cries And Whispers (15) Sun 9.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 5.00, 7.40; Sat & Sun 1.00, 4.30, 7.40; Wed 4.30, 8.00. Avengers: Infinity War – 3D (12A) Sat & Sun 8.00. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 5.20; Sat & Sun 12.25, 2.35; Wed 5.00. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 8.20; Sat & Sun 4.45; Golden Years Show: Wed 2.00. An American In Paris: The Musical (12A) Wed 7.30.

CHICHESTER

New Park (01243 786650): The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri 1.15; Sat, Sun & Mon 3.15; Tue 11.45; Wed 8.30; Thu 12.00. Let The Sunshine In (15) Fri 4.00; Sun 6.00; Mon 8.45; Tue 4.45. Never Steady, Never Still (15) Fri 6.15; Wed 1.00; Thu 5.00. Funny Cow (15) Fri & Sat 8.45; Sun 12.30; Mon 6.00; Tue 2.15; Wed 6.00; Thu 2.30. The Shape Of Water (15) Sat & Mon 12.45; Sun 8.15; Wed 3.30. Cinderella (Ballet) (PG) Tue 7.00. Dam Busters At 75 (PG) Thu 7.15.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Murder On The Orient Express (12A) Sat 2.00, 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Visit www.cineworld.co.uk/cinemas/crawley.

The Hawth (01293 553636): NT Encore: Macbeth (15) Mon 7.00. Live Cinema Screening: An American In Paris: The Musical (12A) Wed 7.00.

EASTBOURNE

Curzon (01323 731441): Beast (15) 2.10, 5.10, 8.05. Funny Cow (15) 8.10 (not Wed); The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) 2.00, 5.00 (not Wed). The Leisure Seeker (15) Fri-Tue 2.05, 5.05; Fri-Mon 8.10. Deadpool 2 (15) Wed & Thu 2.05, 5.05; Tue, Wed & Thu 8.00. Phantom Thread (15) Wed 2.00, 5.00, 7.50.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): Duck Duck Goose (PG) Sat & Sun 12.45. Peter Rabbit (PG) Sat & Sun 2.50. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) 1.00, 4.30, 8.00 (not Sun); Sun 12.40, 4.10, 7.30. Sherlock Gnomes (U) 1.40, 3.50, 6.05 (not Sun); Sun 10.10, 1.10, 3.20, 5.35. I Feel Pretty (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.35, 8.15; Sat & Sun 8.15; Wed 4.15. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 5.15, 8.25; Sun 5.15, 7.50; Wed 1.15; Thu 5.15. Kids Crew: Coco (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Early Man (PG) Sat 10.10. Kids Crew: Ferdinand (U) Sat 10.10. An American In Paris: The Musical (12A) Wed 7.10. Deadpool 2 (15) Wed & Thu 8.20.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): Lady Bird (15) Fri & Sat 7.45; Sun 2.15, 7.45. Darkest Hour (PG) Sat 2.15. Isle Of Dogs (PG) Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15; Thu 2.15, 7.45.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (No films this week.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): The Greatest Showman (PG) Wed 5.00, 7.45.

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Sherlock Gnomes (U) Fri, Mon & Wed 1.45, 7.15; Sat 10.15, 1.45, 4.45; Sun 4.45, 7.15; Tue 1.45, 4.45. Sherlock Gnomes – 3D (U) Fri, Mon & Wed 4.45; Sat 7.15; Sun & Thu 1.45. The Leisure Seeker (15) 2.15, 5.15, 7.45. RSC Encore: Macbeth (15) Sun 3.00. Theeb (15) Mon 8.00. Box Office Babies: Sherlock Gnomes (U) Tue 10.30. Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella (12A) Tue 7.00.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film May 20.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): The Leisure Seeker (15) Fri 5.15, 8.15; Sat 2.30, 5.15, 8.15; Sun 5.45, 8.30; Mon 6.00, 8.30; Tue 5.30, 8.30; Wed 2.30, 5.00; Thu 3.30, 8.30; Parent & Baby Tue 12.00. Redoubtable (15) Fri 2.30, 8.30; Sat 3.30; Sun 3.15, 8.45; Mon 8.45; Tue 6.00; Wed 12.00, 8.30; Thu 6.00. New Town Utopia (15) Fri 2.00, 6.30; Sat 8.30; Sun 6.40; Mon 4.15; Tue & Wed 4.00; Thu 6.30. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) Fri & Sat 2.00, 8.00; Sun 1.30, 4.45, 8.00; Mon 1.45, 5.00, 8.15; Tue 2.15, 8.00; Wed & Thu 1.45, 5.00, 8.15. Avengers: Infinity War – 3D (12A) Fri & Sat 5.00; Tue 5.15. Funny Cow (15) Fri & Thu 4.00; Sat 1.15, 6.00; Sun 4.15; Mon 3.30; Tue 3.00; Wed 6.15; Thu 4.00. Blue (15) Mon 6.30. Our Marriages: When Lesbians Marry Gay Men (15) Tue 8.15. An American In Paris – The Musical (U) Wed 7.30. Top Hat (U) Thu 8.30. Chicken Run (U) Sat 11.00; Sun 12.15; Relaxed Sun 12.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) Fri 3.30, 6.10, 8.35; Sun 5.00, 7.30; Mon & Tue 3.30, 8.30; Wed 4.30; Thu 2.15. Finding Your Feet (12A) Mon & Tue 6.10; Wed 2.15; Thu 4.45. An American In Paris: The Musical (12A) Wed 7.15. The Dam Busters At 75 – Live From The Royal Albert Hall (U) Thu 7.15.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (No films this week.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): An American In Paris: The Musical (12A) Wed 7.00.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Autistic Screening: Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat 10.15. Deadpool 2 (15) 5.25, 8.15 (not Thu); Thu 5.40, 8.25. Parent & Baby Screening: I Feel Pretty (12A) Mon 12.00. Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat & Sun 10.00.

Connaught (01903 206206): Saturday Morning Pictures: The Greatest Showman – Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat 10.15. The Greatest Showman – Sing-A-Long (PG) Sat 4.00. Eurovision Party 2018 (12A) Sat 7.00. Silver Screen: The Greatest Showman – Sing-A-Long (PG) Mon 11.00. 120 BPM (15) Mon 8.15. Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella (12A) Tue 7.00. An American In Paris: The Musical (12A) Wed 7.00. The Dam Busters At 75 (U) Thu 7.15.

Pavilion Picturehouse (01903 206206): (No films this week.)

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.