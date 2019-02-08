Ten things to see in East Sussex, Friday to Thursday, February 8-14

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Top UK and international comedians, as seen on TV. Acts can include: Emmanuel Sonubi, Jake Lambert, Charlie Baker, MC Stephen Grant, Luke Stephen and Victor Patrascan. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/cabaret/krater to check who’s performing each night. People can also enjoy freshly prepared food from the Komedia’s menu.

2. Hotter Than Hell.

Saturday, February 9, 7.30pm, £12, Lewes Con Club, www.lewesconclub.com. Hotter Than Hell is one of Europe’s best Kiss tribute bands. A spokesperson said: “They deliver the world-renowned classic 1970s style Kiss stage show, mimicking it with mind-blowing pyrotechnics, fire breathing, blood spitting, smoking guitars, greasepaint make-up, theatrical costumes and seven-inch platform boots.” They will perform Kiss songs from the 1970s right up to the present.

3. The Noise Next Door at Sea.

Saturday, February 9, £8.50, 2pm, Worthing Connaught Studio, 01903 206 206. The Noise Next Door is the UK’s premier improv comedy troupe and this is a show that’s suitable for the whole family. A spokesperson said: “Join our crazy crew for an adventure on the high seas as we need your help to chase down the fearsome Captain Bloodbeard.” The Noise Next Door’s REMIX show, which is only suitable for ages 16-plus, will take place at 7.30pm and costs £13.50.

4. Jah Wobble and The Invaders Of The Heart.

Sunday, February 10, 7.30pm, £22, Lewes Con Club, www.lewesconclub.com. Over the past three decades, Jah Wobble has been a prolific solo artist, and has become a well-respected session musician with a passion for eastern and global music. He has worked with a diverse range of musicians, including Baaba Maal, Bjork, Primal Scream, Brian Eno, Sinead O’Connor, Julianne Regan, Dolores O’Riordan, Holgat Czukay, The Edge and Chaka Demus and Pliers.

5. Andy Burrows.

February 11, £14, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A spokesperson said: “Since first coming to fame as drummer and songwriter for Razorlight, Andy Burrows has quietly become one of the most in demand people in rock ’n’ roll and has so far clocked up an incredible 150 million plus Spotify plays of songs he has composed. Since leaving Razorlight having co-written their biggest hit, America, Andy has made four successful solo records plus an album with Editors frontman, Tom Smith.”

6. Elmer the Patchwork Elephant.

Tuesday and Wednesday, February 12-13, 1pm and 3pm Tues, 10am and 12pm Weds, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Based on the classic children’s book series by David McKee. A spokesperson said: “Elephants, as everyone knows, are big, have trunks, and are grey. But Elmer is a patchwork of brilliant colours. His fun-loving and cheerful personality keeps everyone in a playful mood until the day he gets tired of being different and tries to blend in with the herd.”

7. Mandy Muden.

Wednesday, February 13, 7.30pm, £18.50, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 324860. Acclaimed magician and Britain’s Got Talent favourite Mandy Muden offers amazing illusions, ingenious mind-reading and quick-fire comedy in her new live show. A spokesperson said: “A member of the Inner Magic Circle with gold star, Mandy is the premier female comedian and magician, and in fact in 2007 was the recipient of the Magic Circle Carlton Award for Comedy in Magic.”

8. An Evening with Stacey Dooley.

Feb 14, 7.30pm, £17.50-£22.50, Dome Brighton, 01273 709709. Stacey Dooley is one of BBC3’s most celebrated presenters with a popular investigative series that covers a wide-range of topics from sex trafficking in Cambodia, to Yazidi women fighting back in Syria. A spokesperson said: “At the core of her reporting are incredible women in extraordinary circumstances – from sex workers in Russia, to victims of domestic violence in Honduras.”

9. Barry Steele and Friends – The Roy Orbison Story.

February 14, 7.30pm, £22-£27, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Spokeswoman Laura Poncia said: “Barry Steele comes with great credentials and a genuine admiration for Roy Orbison. Following his West End debut at The Adelphi Theatre, Barry is set to put the rock back into Roy Orbison as he takes to the stage to commemorate this legend in The Roy Orbison Story In Concert. Get ready for an upbeat night of solid gold ’60s hits.”

10. Dictionary Pudding Presents: Night Flowers.

Thursday, February 14, £8, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480, www.komedia.co.uk/brighton. This is an evening of heart-stirring, romantic pop, and a joyous combination of intertwining female/male vocals backed by glistening guitars and dreamlike atmospherics. The special guests will be Beezewax. Find out more about the band’s music at nightflowers.bandcamp.com.

