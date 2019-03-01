Ten things to see in East Sussex, Friday to Thursday, March 1-7

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Mountain Firework Company.

March 2, 8pm, £10, Lewes Con Club, www.lewesconclub.com. This acoustic, five-piece play folk and alt-country pop. A spokesperson said: “Mournful and upbeat, The Mountain Firework Company’s driving and melodic sound comes from an all-acoustic string band line up of guitars, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, double bass and drums. Taking the traditional bluegrass line-up in new directions, they incorporate country, folk, bluegrass and Americana within their sound.”

2. Sussex Arts Collective.

Collections One exhibition, Saturday, March 2, Front Room Gallery, Crypt, Seaford, until March 28. The Sussex Arts Collective now has a new permanent home based at Crypt Gallery. This allows the 70-plus members to showcase their work in a series of eight month-long shows, plus two large-scale exhibitions. Collections One features works from 20 members. Visitors can view (and buy) paintings, photography, jewellery, plus creations in glass, ceramics, textiles and wood.

3. Treblos Wind Quintet.

Sunday, March 3, 3pm, St Michael’s Church, High Street, Lewes. The Treblos Wind Quintet perform the European Quintet in St Michael’s on Sunday. The European Quintet comprises: Malcolm Arnold’s Three Shanties, Carl Nielsen’s Wind Quintet, Jacques Ibert’s Trois pièces brève, Farkas Ferenc’s Five Antique Hungarian Dances and Andrey Rubstov’s Three Moods for Wind Quintet. Admission is free with a retiring collection for the church’s Organ Appeal Fund.

4. Mànran.

March 3, £15, 8pm, Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham, 01273 464440, ropetacklecentre.co.uk. Scots trad-rock band Mànran are set to play the Ropetackle Arts Centre. Spokeswoman Hannah Innes said: “Mànran enjoyed a hugely successful 2018, beginning with a sold-out performance at Celtic Connections (live streamed to 125,000 people), followed by a sold-out tour of France and Germany alongside playing a host of prestigious festivals throughout Europe across the summer months.”

5. Maisie Peters.

Monday, March 4, 7.30pm, £8, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Born and raised in the South Downs, Maisie Peters has written music for as long as she can remember with influences including Carly Rae Jepson and Lorde. A spokesperson said: “Currently exploring new sounds at a pace befitting a child of the internet, Maisie’s early material tackles the changing outside world her generation must now navigate, while unknowingly offering a bright musical hope for its future.”

6. Larry Dean – Bampot.

Wednesday, March 6, £10, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Fresh from a sell-out international tour and a debut on BBC2’s Live At The Apollo, Larry Dean returns with Bampot. A spokesperson said: “Bampot is another masterclass in comedy storytelling, a series of expertly told tales about family, love and confidence that finds Larry questioning his relationship to all three.” As seen on Comedy Central at the Comedy Store and Roast Battle.

7. The House on Cold Hill.

March 4-9. From £12, 7.45pm (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Crime author Peter James is back with the premiere of this spine-chilling thriller. BAFTA nominated actor and winner of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing 2017, Joe McFadden and award winning actress Rita Simons (Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders) star in the ghostly story of the Harcourt family, who move into the house of their dreams that has been empty for the past 40 years.

8. Matt’s Comedy Club.

Thursday, March 7. Joanna Neary – Wife on Earth, 8pm, £10, Connaught Studio, Worthing, 01903 206206. A spokesman said: “Joanna is back with her latest array of characters, all investigating the history of marriage. When Celia, a repressed housewife with a romantic inner life, and husband Fred reach their 30th wedding anniversary and find they’ve bought each other the same shower cap, Celia re-evaluates her life.”

9. Blak Whyte Gray.

Thursday, March 7, £10-£20, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. A fierce, affecting, galvanising hip-hop dance performance reflecting themes of identity, oppression and transcendence. Set to the resonating sounds of a multi-layered score, the piece will combine powerful choreography and staging to create an image-rich production with political bite. After its premiere in 2017, the triple bill earned an Olivier nomination for Best New Dance Production.

10. Comedy Night.

March 7, 8pm, £8-£12, Lewes Con Club, www.lewesconclub.com. Chris McCausland, Rob Mulholland and another top circuit act to be confirmed. Chris is blind, has been performing stand-up since 2003, and has long been firmly established at the very top of the UK’s live comedy circuit. Rob Mulholland fell into comedy after finding a flyer looking for acts to appear at Harrogate Comedy Festival. In the years since, he has clocked up a huge amount of gigs all over the country.