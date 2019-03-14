Ten things to see in East Sussex, Friday to Thursday, March 15-21

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Who Are You.

Saturday, March 16, 8pm, £10, Lewes Con Club, www.lewesconclub.com. Who Are You are a Kent-based Who Tribute band formed to have fun playing songs by the most exciting band in rock history. Tickets from The Union Music Store, Lewes, BN7 2JT, www.unionmusicstore.com, or from the Con Club. Con Club members get in for free. Bring your active membership card. If any members have bought a ticket before this was announced you will get a full refund on the door.

2. Saturday Night at the Movies.

Saturday, March 16, 7.30pm. HOPS will be hosting an evening of musical entertainment at Grovelands School, Dunbar Drive, Hailsham. Sussex concert band Harmonie, a blend of woodwind, brass and percussion, will be playing a selection of music from the movies – memorable theme tunes and soundtracks. Tickets are £7.50 (£3.50 students and children) and are available from the box office on 01323 841414. Visit www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.

3. The Ramonas.

Sunday, March 17, 7pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes. The Big Blue Shed presents The Ramonas with support from The Weird Things. The Ramonas are an all-female tribute to the iconic New York punk rock band Ramones. Founded in 2004 with multiple different line-ups, The Ramonas have evolved into a razor sharp live band. A spokesperson said: “These girls are guaranteed to play high-energy, full-throttle one-hour shows that’ll leave you buzzing for more of that 1976 spirit.”

4. The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio.

Sunday, March 17, 2.30pm, 5.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Inspired by the classic story and presented by Immersion Theatre, The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio is a high-energy musical for the whole family. Immersion Theatre performed The Jungle Book in April 2018 and it was a sell-out success. This new production is written and directed by artistic director James Tobias and composed by Robert Gathercole.

5. KT Tunstall.

March 18, £29.50-£39.50, 7pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Plus special guest Laurel. KT Tunstall emerged in 2004 with Eye To The Telescope. She has since released four more critically acclaimed albums and her songs have been used everywhere from the opening credits of The Devil Wears Prada to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign theme. Her last album KIN, released in 2016, received sparkling reviews and debuted at No.7 on the official UK Album Charts.

6. Police Cops in Space.

March 19, £10-£12, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The Pretend Men present a comedy blockbuster. A spokesperson said: “It’s an ’80s low-fi sci-fi set in the most dangerous place on Earth… space! After his father is killed by an evil robot, Sammy Johnson, the last Police Cop in the universe, blasts off in an unmanned escape pod. Now on a distant planet, Sammy must team up with alien fighter pilot Ranger and his trusty Cyborg C9, as they embark on an intergalactic adventure.”

7. David Gray.

Tuesday, March 19, £32.50-£50.50, 7pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709, brightondome.org. David Gray visits Brighton Dome as part of his latest European Tour. A spokesperson said: “Gold In A Brass Age is defined by an intuitive approach from Gray, exploring new electronic textures and sound palettes, along with new production techniques in the process. It will be David Gray’s 11th album in a career that spans over 25 years, several Brit and Grammy nominations, and three No.1 UK albums.”

8. Steve Richards.

March 20, 7.30pm, £12, Ropetackle, Shoreham, 01273 464440. A spokesperson said: “Steve is an award-winning TV presenter and political columnist who has written columns for the Guardian, Independent, New Statesman and Spectator. He regularly presents Radio 4’s Week in Westminster and hosts Rock ’n’ Roll Politics. At a time of epic political drama, Richards returns to give a behind-the-scenes Brexit guide to all the political twists and turns.”

9. Sarah Darling.

Wednesday, March 20, £15, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. With support Liv Austen and The Long Goodbye. Working with writers and producers in Nashville and the UK, this rapidly rising singer-songwriter has developed a distinct and contemporary sound that fuses together influences from both sides of the Atlantic. Born and raised in Iowa and now living in Nashville, Sarah Darling has become a fan favourite, noted for her ‘stunning ballads’ and ‘angelic vocals’.

10. Lewes Concert Orchestra.

March 22, Trinity St. John sub Castro church, Abinger Place, Lewes. The musicians will play a piece by Cllr Ruth O’Keeffe, together with a cello concerto by Camille Saint-Saens and music by Delius and Cesar Franck. The soloist in the Saint-Saens will be Joel Penrose. Joel started playing the cello aged seven while at primary school in Lewes. and has played in the South Downs Youth Orchestra since 2014. Tickets £10 from info@lewesconcertorchestra.org, or £12 on the door.