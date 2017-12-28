Ten things to see in Sussex, December 29 to January 5

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Snow Queen.

Friday and Saturday, December 29-30, 2.30pm and 7.30pm, £10-£19.50, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Returning to Brighton Dome with their sell-out Christmas show from 2015, Ballet Theatre UK offer an enchanting retelling of Hans Christian Andersen’s festive fairy-tale ballet. Join Gerda on an adventure across the frozen north in search of her friend Kay. Along the way, she encounters a band of gypsies, an enchanted reindeer and a mysterious Lapland woman before reaching the Snow Queen’s Palace of Ice. But can Gerda’s love for Kay break the Snow Queen’s curse of eternal winter?

2. Krater Comedy Club.

From Friday to Sunday, December 29-31. 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Acts can include: Jen Brister, Sean Collins, MC Stephen Grant and Geoff Norcott.

3. Peter Pan.

Hurstpierpoint Players offer Peter Pan as their panto this year. Spokesman Bob Sampson said: “This year’s show is a traditional panto based on J M Barrie’s story of Peter Pan – lots of pirates, Indians, lost boys, mermaids and a fairy called Tinkerbell. This hilarious version, written by Tracy Rogers, will be a joy for all the family, with a lot of jokes and some great songs.” There will be evening shows at 7.30pm on December 29 and January 5, with matinées at 1pm on December 30, 31, January 1, 6 and 7 and at 5pm on December 30, January 1 and 6. Tickets are £10 adults, £6 children (under 12), £28 family. For tickets visit www.hurstplayers.org.uk or Clifford Dann in Hurstpierpoint High Street. The picture shows Izzie Holmes as Tinkerbell and Samantha Nixon as Peter Pan.

4. Dick Whittington and his Cat.

Until January 14, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne. Tickets from £14.50. Call the box office on 01323 412000 or visit eastbournetheatres.co.uk. This pantomime offers live music, colourful sets, amazing costumes, spectacular special effects and plenty of comedy. From the streets of London to Morocco, audiences can join Dick Whittington, his acrobatic cat and other fabulous characters – including Sarah the Cook and her son Idle Jack – on the adventure of a lifetime. The show stars Todd Carty (Eastenders, The Bill, Dancing On Ice) and comedy duo Martyn Knight and Tucker.

5. Beauty and the Beast (Chichester).

Until December 31, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Youth Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. Chichester Festival Youth Theatre follow up their excellent summer production of Grimm Tales for Young and Old with a twist on Beauty and the Beast. A foolish prince is cursed to live a life alone in a castle. A kind and beautiful young girl asks her father for a rose. One must learn to love and be loved, while the other needs to understand that there’s more to people than meets the eye. This is a tale of magic and romance, packed with enchanting musical numbers and a few scary moments.

6. The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio.

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts (ACCA), University of Sussex, Falmer. One night, Geppetto, a puppet maker, wishes upon a star and his life changes forever. His most beloved creation, Pinocchio (top circular picure), springs to life, and the amazing adventures begin. The venue says: “All the magic of Christmas and the wonder of the circus collide to create a spectacle to delight all ages.” The show is directed by James Weisz and written by Patric Kearns. It runs until January 6. James said: “We’re thrilled and delighted to be given this opportunity to bring our work to the wonderful Attenborough Centre, especially as it means I’m going back to the location where it all started for me. I started my career in the cast of Mike Carter productions as a youngster, and then went on to become assistant stage manager and deputy stage manager.” Visit www.attenboroughcentre.com.

7. Oskar’s Amazing Adventure.

Until December 31, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. After success with Pitschi, the Kitten with Dreams, Theatre Fideri Fidera is back. Fun-loving dog Oskar is bored in Grandma’s snow bound little house on top of the mountain and goes out to find a friendly animal to play with. But the animals he meets are more interested in dinner, and Oskar only avoids a fox by falling down a hole and landing on a hibernating marmot. Marmot forgives Oskar and aims to reunite the dog with his family.

8. Beauty and the Beast (East Grinstead).

Until Dec 31. £14.50-£16, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. An LP Creative presentation. The tale of Beauty and the Beast (bottom circular picture) has all the features of a traditional pantomime. The exciting adventure transports audiences to the French village of ‘Marsh de Mello’, where a love story is waiting to be told. CBeebies TV star Rebecca Keatley appears in a pre-recorded performance as the Marvellous Magical Mirror. The show also stars Tim Ames, Callum Donnelly, Maurice Thorogood, Hannah Bond and Dan Stark.

9. Holiday On Ice.

Friday, January 5, to Sunday, January 14. Prices start from £22. Brighton Centre 0844 8471515. Holiday On Ice presents its new production, Time, which celebrates “the best and most memorable times of our lives”. Director and choreographer David Liu, known for his innovative and exciting choreography, will lead the cast of highly skilled skaters from the four corners of the world. David has choreographed for skating luminaries like Brian Boitano, Lu Chen, Midori Ito, Roslyn Sumners, and Katarina Witt as well as NBC’s Rockefeller Centre Christmas Specials. David has also choreographed works for the renowned Ice Theatre of New York.

10. Beyond the Barricade.

Friday, January 5, 7.30pm, £22, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, 01444 455440. Recreating original West End and Broadway musical hits with amazing authenticity, this cast of past principal performers from Les Miserables, present an incredible two-hour show. The concert stars: Andy Reiss, David Fawcett, Katie Leeming and Rebecca Vere, together with their own ensemble of musicians.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.