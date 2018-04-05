Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, April 6-12

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, April 6-8, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Stand-up acts can include: Robert White, Abigoliah Schamaun, Michael Fabbri, MC Stephen Grant, Maff Brown, Jeff Innocent, Jack Campbell, George Rigden and Chris Tavner. Check www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing each night.

2. Milton Jones.

Is Out There. April 7, £26, 8pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111. Milton Jones is Out There is a manifesto of nonsense and the perfect antidote to the world’s troubles. If this master of the one-liner was running for Prime Minister, would the world be a worse place? The answer is a unanimous yes, but don’t let that put you off. Milton will be holding up the mirror of truth to society, and he can see right through it, which probably means it’s just a window. This is family-friendly, finely-crafted comedy at its best from one of the legends of UK comedy.

3. Public Service Broadcasting.

Saturday, April 7, £28, 7pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Plus support Jane Weaver. Spokesman William Burgess said: “Continuing where they left off in October, this UK tour is a culmination of the Public Service Broadcasting story so far, a richly-kaleidoscopic feast of sound and vision placing material from their three top-20 albums, 2013’s Inform – Educate – Entertain, 2015’s silver-certified The Race For Space, and this year’s Every Valley alongside one another.”

4. T.Rextasy.

Sunday, April 8, £23-£28, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, New Road, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era. T.Rextasy has now been performing around the world for more than 20 years, a career that actually out lives Marc’s very own T.Rex.

5. Flashdance.

April 9-14, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Flashdance – The Musical is the inspiring and unforgettable story of Alex, a determined welder who dreams of becoming a professional dancer. When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dream of attending Shipley Dance Academy. Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton, who plays the lead role, says: “She is a very, very determined young woman who has gone through a lot in her life. In order to save up to become a dancer, she becomes a welder. That’s the only job she can get and she is working in a very male environment. She has got to be strong.” Prepare to be blown away by an astonishing musical spectacle with phenomenal choreography to this iconic score, including the smash hits ‘Maniac’, ‘Gloria’, ‘I Love Rock & Roll’ and the sensational title track ‘Flashdance... What a Feeling’. Visit www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

6. The Best of Derren Brown.

April 10-14, £23-£45, 7.45pm, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. Arguably Britain’s favourite magician, master of mind-control and psychological illusionist Derren Brown (top circular picture) comes to Eastbourne for a week’s residency. It was announced last month that his new show has been nominated for an Olivier Award. Derren has been described as an “illusionist, mentalist, trickster, hypnotist, painter, writer, and sceptic”. He has recently been given a worldwide distribution deal with Netflix to screen three TV specials, which began on February 27 this year with Derren Brown: The Push. The other two specials are a televised version of his celebrated live show Derren Brown: Miracle and a brand new special, the details of which are currently under wraps. Underground brings together a collection of his very best work and promises a jaw-dropping experience of magical genius and epic showmanship.

7. Josienne Clarke and Ben Walker.

Wednesday, April 11, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. With the release of Overnight, Josienne Clarke and Ben Walker have created an album with blanket-warm production and a perfect pairing of vocals and virtuosic guitar. While much of their music is characterised by lush chamber ensemble orchestrations, what sets them apart is the combination of Josienne’s emotionally affecting voice and Ben’s intricately expressive guitar technique. They cite Sandy Denny, June Tabor, Nic Jones and Pierre Bensusan as influences. Find out more at www.komedia.co.uk.

8. Swan Lake.

Wednesday, April 11, £12.50-£20, 5pm/8pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. This is one of the best known love stories of all time, performed by Vienna Festival Ballet (bottom circular picture). Lavish costumes, stunning scenery, international stars, and the glorious music from Tchaikovsky combine for a magical evening. Swan Lake is the most popular ballet in the world and captures an incredible range of human emotions – hope, despair, terror, tenderness, melancholy and ecstasy.

9. Jaws in Concert.

Thursday, April 12, £30-£57.50, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Conducted by Ben Palmer. Steven Spielberg’s original summer movie blockbuster Jaws will be screened at the Dome accompanied by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra who will perform John Williams’ Academy Award-winning score live and in sync to the picture. Based on the novel by Peter Benchley, this masterpiece of suspense tells the tale of a small New England seaside community terrorised by a great white shark.

10. Ian Siegal Band.

Thursday, April 12, £16, 7pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus Dawn Brothers. Bluesman Ian Siegal is touring a new album with his band. Spokesman James Soars said: “In more than a quarter century of touring, Ian Siegal’s mission statement has barely changed: songs that are real, shows that resonate, vocals served raw. Today he is considered by many to be the most compelling British blues artist since the great names of the ’60s.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.