Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, August 10-16

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Dreamboys.

Friday, August 10. Tickets from £17, 7.30pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The Dreamboys are back and hotter than ever with a brand new show and UK tour. This breathtaking production is perfect for hen nights, birthday parties and girls’ nights out. The UK’s most famous male strip group, The Dreamboys are renowned for their atmospheric shows that bring together high-energy dance routines, challenging choreography, some incredibly toned physiques and larger-than-life personalities. A spokesperson said: “With special guest appearances on some of the UK’s biggest TV shows such as The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Celebrity Big Brother, Loose Women, This Morning, Geordie Shore and The Only Way Is Essex, plus massive sold-out worldwide tours, it’s no wonder The Dreamboys are the only show of its kind in history to have celebrity status.”

2. Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael.

Saturday, August 11. From £23.25, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. A spokesperson said: “Join us as we pay tribute to one of the greatest musicians of all time with our stunning stage show that’s taking the globe by storm. The show has toured Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Holland, Ireland and Sweden. This concert will take you on a musical journey from the moving ‘Jesus To A Child’, to the celebration of ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’, to everyone’s favourites – ‘I’m Your Man’ and ‘Wake Me Up’.”

3. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, August 10-12, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. An evening of award-winning stand-up comedy with a selection of top international and UK comedians. Up to five shows every weekend. Acts can include: Alex Boardman, Phil Jerrod, Francis Garrity, Elie Craft, Rob Deering and Elliot Steel. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing on each night.

4. Return to the Forbidden Planet.

Until Saturday, September 1, Devonshire Park Theatre, Compton Street, Eastbourne, 01323 412000, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk. Music is indeed the food of love, which is proved by the passionate rock ’n’ roll score to the Return to the Forbidden Planet. The classic hits come thick and fast to move along this tale of Captain Tempest and his spaceship crew as they confront uncharted planets, unknown monsters and unrequited love. Loosely based on Shakespeare’s The Tempest, this Olivier Award winning musical expertly uses easy-on–the-ear Shakespeare verse, a plethora of rock ’n’ roll classics and a roller-skating robot to produce a feel-good family musical. The show is from the same production team behind last summer’s One Man Two Guvnors.

5. That’ll Be The Day.

Saturday, August 11, £26, 7.30pm, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. The UK’s number one rock ’n’ roll variety production returns with another brand new show. A spokesperson said: “Having delighted audiences throughout the UK for over three decades, the show is back on the road once again this year entertaining crowds of fans with classic hits from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s plus more hilarious comedy.” Find out more about the show at www.thatllbetheday.com.

6. The Skatalites.

Monday, August 13, £20, 7pm, Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480, www.komedia.co.uk. Plus Samsara Collective and Dakka Skanks. Even after more than 50 years and various line-up changes, The Skatalites are continuing to record new music in their inimitable Jamaican style.

7. Matt’s Comedy Club.

Worthing’s family-friendly comedy club presents Jay Foreman’s Disgusting Songs for Revolting Children on Tuesday, August 14, at the Dome Function Suite, Dome Cinema, Worthing (2pm). Jay is an award-winning musical performer whose songs have been heard on BBC Radio 4, The One Show, London Live TV and Dave Gorman’s UK/Ireland tour. He is a guitarist and comedian whose unique repertoire falls almost exactly halfway between live music and sit down comedy Visit www.wegottickets.com/event/439880.

8. The Meeting.

Until Saturday, August 11, tickets start at £28, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk. Rachel has been the voice for her deaf mother since she was born, but now she wants to be heard for herself. The two have found sanctuary in a Quaker community that reveres silence, but the world is at war and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to live in Friendship. When a stranger arrives, their fragile peace is set to shatter. This powerful new play, written by Charlotte Jones and directed by Natalie Abrahami (who is making her debut at Chichester), stars Laurie Davidson, Lydia Leonard, Gerald Kyd and Jean St Clair.

9. Soul Stripped Sessions – Brighton.

Thursday, August 16, £12, 7.30pm, Komedia, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Featuring Bee Bakare, Sharlene Monique, Lily Lyons and Natalie Lindi. Soul Stripped Sessions is a unique, intimate, live music experience featuring only the finest hand-picked female soulful singer-songwriters.

10. Me and My Girl.

Until August 25, Chichester Festival Theatre, Oaklands Park. Visit www.cft.org.uk or call 01243 781312. At Hareford Hall in Hampshire, the family solicitor has found the long-lost heir to the Hareford title and riches. But, to everyone’s horror, he’s a Cockney barrow boy called Bill Snibson. As the Duchess sets out to transform him into a true gentleman, Bill’s sweetheart Sally wonders how she fits in to his new life. This much-loved musical comedy includes the popular numbers ‘The Sun Has Got His Hat On’ and ‘Lambeth Walk’. Matt Lucas, known to millions for the hit TV series Little Britain, plays Bill Snibson. Caroline Quentin makes her Chichester debut as the Duchess of Dene. The show also stars Clive Rowe and Alex Young. Book and lyrics by L Arthur Rose and Douglas Furber (book revised by Stephen Fry with contributions by Mike Ockrent). Music by Noel Gay.

