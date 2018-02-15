Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, February 16-22

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

February 16-18. 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A night of award-winning comedy. Acts can include: Dana Alexander, Jamali Maddix, Mike Gunn, MC Stephen Grant, Nigel Ng, Katherine Mather and Jiberto Soto. Visit the Komedia’s website – www.komedia.co.uk/brighton – to see who’s performing each night.

2. Rebecca Ferguson.

Friday, February 16. £28.50-£60, 7pm, De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, 01424 229111. A spokesperson said: “After coming runner-up on the seventh series of UK’s The X Factor, Rebecca has not been short of success since her first appearance on the reality TV show in 2010. Having co-written her record-breaking debut album Heaven, and going on to release a further three follow-ups, she has proven herself to be a recording artist with a passion for her craft that is second to none. Released in 2011, Heaven, was a critical and commercial success selling 128,000 copies in its first week.”

3. Geno Washington.

Saturday, February 17, 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes, 01273 473076. Plus The Ram Jam Band. Geno Washington and The Ram Jam Band had two of the biggest selling UK albums of the 1960s. Their most successful album was Hand Clappin, Foot Stompin, Funky-Butt ... Live! which reached number five in the charts. The other was Hipster Flipsters Finger Poppin’ Daddies, which reached number eight. Visit www.lewesconclub.com to find out more.

4. Women in Rock.

Saturday, February 17, £24, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings, 01424 462288. Women in Rock puts centre stage the music of the likes of Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jet, Cher, Bonnie Tyler, Janice Joplin, Alanis Morrissette, Pink, Patti Smith, Halestorm and many more. Sara Louise, performer and musical director, says: “We try to take the audience on a journey through the ages, but not with all the obvious choices that other rock shows would be covering. The songs are performed authentically and with passion. You’ll be entertained!” Sara insists it’s not necessarily about treating the ladies as a genre apart: “People like to think that all female rock vocalists are making a statement when in fact they are all strong women anyway. We are talking about great vocalists who just happen to be female, and the great thing is that all the female legends are all so different to each other. What sets them apart is not that they are female, but that they are all so individual.”

5. Brendan Cole – All Night Long.

Sunday, February 18, 7.30pm, £31-£41, The Dome, Brighton, 01273 709709, tickets@brightondome.org. Strictly Come Dancing’s Brendan Cole takes to the stage with his latest spectacular production. Brendan will be joined by his superb cast of guest dancers, his captivating leading lady and the incredibly talented 14-piece band and singers. The evening will serve up a magnificent mix of Latin fever and ballroom charm. From tantalising Tango to fiery Paso Doble, elegant Foxtrot to breathtaking Waltz – and with a few surprises in store – this is no ordinary dance show.

6. Erasure.

February 19, £42.50-£62.50, 7pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Plus special guests. For 32 unbroken years Andy Bell and Vince Clarke (top circular picture by Doron Gild) have mined a rich seam of creativity that has led to hit singles, a series of acclaimed albums, a BRIT award, an Ivor Novello Award and now their 17th studio album, World Be Gone. The duo is following the album release with a string of live dates, including a special return to Brighton Dome.

7. Nils Frahm.

Tuesday, February 20, £27, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Nils Frahm is an accomplished composer, producer and performer. His unconventional approach to the piano has won him many fans around the world.

8. Magical Mozart by Candlelight.

Wednesday, February 21, 7.30pm, £18, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, www.chequermead.org.uk, 01342 302000. From the producers of A Viennese Strauss Gala, this fully costumed show immerses people in the classical baroque world of one of the greatest romantic composers, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (bottom circular picture). With beautiful settings, costumes, lighting and candles, the European Baroque Ensemble and world-class opera singers transport audiences back in time. The programme includes excerpts from the most memorable Mozart operas like The Magic Flute, The Marriage of Figaro and Cosi Fan Tutte.

9. Swan Lake.

Wednesday, February 21, From £19.40, 2.30pm/7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. The greatest romantic ballet of all time is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score. From the impressive splendour of the palace ballroom to the moonlit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all. Formed in 1981, the Russian State Ballet of Siberia has quickly established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies and has built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and depth. The soloists and corps de ballet never fail to delight audiences with their breathtaking physical ability and dazzling costumes.

10. An Evening with Wocket Woy and The Pwoducer plus Friends.

February 22, 7.30pm, £25, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Wocket Woy and The Pwoducer will be interviewing: Olympic rider Gemma Tattersall; international and British Team member, showjumper Robert Whitaker; Shirley Light from Pyecombe Shows and Brendon Saddlery and Brendon Stud; Ed Lyall, partner and director at Sussex Equine Hospital; professional National Hunt jockey Leighton Aspell; Grand Prix rider and List 1 judge Mark Ruddock; successful showing breeder and producer Oliver Burchell; and showing expert and judge James Van Praagh. All money raised will go to St Catherine’s Hospice, Crawley, and The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

