Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, February 23 to March 1

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Thank You For The Music – The ultimate tribute to ABBA and the Bee Gees.

Friday, February 23, 7.30pm, £16.50-£28.50, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. This international tribute show brings all of ABBA’s number one hits to the stage. The hugely popular concert combines unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes and dazzling performances to celebrate ABBA’s incredible legacy. The show also features non-stop hits from the UK’s top Bee Gees tribute act.

2. Brave Folk.

This evening of story and song will be at Pamphilon Theatre, Uckfield Community College, on Friday, February 23. A spokesperson said: “From the team at Farnham Maltings that brought you It’s a Wonderful Life and The Iranian Feast, comes Brave Folk. Yorgjin Oxo is a Marshlander who can tell a person by the sound of their squelch and is unlike any hero we might actually need. Thomas Crowe’s script fizzes with humour, larger-than-life characters and explores a place quite unlike our own. Join us for a tale of soggy nights, brave mice and the joys of being alive.” The show starts at 7.30pm. For tickets and further information email lizatpamphilon@hotmail.com or call 07734 947509. Visit farnhammaltings.com to find out more about Farnham Maltings Theatre.

3. George Egg – DIY Chef.

February 23, £12-£14, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Following sell-out Edinburgh Fringe runs in 2015 and 2016, plus a sell-out UK tour, George Egg (the Anarchist Cook) returns with a new show that demonstrates more live cooking and comedy. In DIY Chef George’s doctor has told him to rethink his culinary habits and his family have banned him from using the kitchen. They’ve banished him to the shed. But George has to keep cooking... Find out more at www.anarchistcook.info.

4. The Big Jive All-Dayer.

Saturday, February 24, £26-£29, 1pm, Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, 01903 206206. The Jive Aces’ 12-hour marathon of non-stop jive, swing and rock ’n’ roll. The line-up this year features: The Jive Aces, Mike Sanchez and The Portions, The Class of ’58, Aisha Khan and Her Rajahs and Bamboozle. Plus DJs Mouse, Terry Elliott and Jivin’ Man. Over 20 years the Jive Aces have established themselves as the UK’s top jive and swing band. They are considered one of the hardest-working bands in the business with more than 300 shows a year, and they have just returned home from a six-week USA tour. Known for their high-energy jump and spectacular stage show in their hallmark yellow suits, the band’s repertoire stretches from the timeless tunes of the swing era to the glitz of the Rat Pack, with a dash of rhythm and blues, swinging jazz and the roots of rock ’n’ roll.

5. Franz Ferdinand.

February 25, £30.50, 7pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. The indie legends from Glasgow return to the Brighton Dome following the release of their new album. Always Ascending was recorded at RAK Studios, London, and Motorbass in Paris with the help of French producer Philippe Zdar (Cassius, Phoenix, The Beastie Boys).

6. George’s Marvellous Medicine.

Top circular picture by Manuel Harlan. Feb 27, tickets from £19, until March 3, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Most grandmothers are lovely, kind, helpful old ladies but not George’s Grandmother. George’s Grandmother likes to eat slugs and bugs and is always telling George what to do. But one day, when George’s parents leave him alone with the old woman, George decides to create a brand new medicine to cure her of her cruelty. Little does he know that his potion will be the start of an extraordinary adventure.

7. Apocalyptica.

Feb 27, £24.50-£31.50, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. In 1996 Finnish rockers Apocalyptica released their debut album, Plays Metallica By Four Cellos. It was a new approach to the hits of the world’s biggest metal band. Since then Apocalyptica have created their own genre and laid the foundation of a career that has lasted for 21 years.

8. Zara McFarlane.

Feb 28, £12.50, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Zara McFarlane (bottom circular picture) is one of the UK’s most talented jazz-inspired singer-songwriters.

9. The Book Show.

February 28 to March 4, Arts at The Crypt, 23 Church Road, Seaford. Open Wednesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sunday, 11am-4pm. Seaford Contemporary Illustrators and Print-makers (SCIP) presents an exhibition of contemporary illustration and printmaking inspired by children’s literature. The project is the first to be hosted by SCIP founders Alice Carter, Sally Elford and Josie Jo, and is the initial step in helping to create a new and dynamic creative scene in Seaford. Joining The Book Show are more than 20 professional artists including award-winning author and illustrator Benji Davies, Karl James Mountford, Lesley Barnes, Graham Carter, Helen Musselwhite, Alex T Davies, John Bond, Bjorn Rune Lie and many more. The exhibition will include unique and affordable limited edition prints and original artworks by the artists. Alongside the exhibition the medieval undercroft, which the gallery space is built around, will be transformed into a reading room by The Arabian Tent Company, and filled with books by East Sussex Libraries. Throughout the exhibition this reading den will be open for children and families to enjoy. On World Book Day – March 1 – SCIP will be hosting a live story time and fancy dress competition for the best book inspired costumes. The Mayor of Seaford will be joining the group to award the prizes for the best costumes. This runs from 4pm-5pm. Visit www.wearescip.co.uk.

10. No Such Thing As A Fish.

The multi-award-winning podcast brings its UK theatre tour to Brighton Dome on March 1 (8pm). NSTAAF has enjoyed 150 episodes, toured the UK and Europe, released a special episode on vinyl, and been adapted for BBC2 into two hit series of No Such Thing As The News. This show will include a live recording of the podcast as well as a first half featuring the most astonishing facts the team have found from the year’s news. Call 01273 709709.

