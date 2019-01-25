Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, January 25-31

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Full Monty.

The Play by Simon Beaufoy. Until January 26, 7.30pm (2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday), Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Simon Beaufoy’s hilarious stage show is based on the hit 1997 movie. The all-star cast will be led by Gary Lucy (Hollyoaks) as Gaz, along with Andrew Dunn (Dinnerladies) as Gerald, Louis Emerick (Coronation Street) as Horse, Joe Gill (Emmerdale) as Lomper, Kai Owen (Torchwood) as Dave and James Redmond (Hollyoaks, Casualty) as Guy.

2. Twelfth Night.

Until January 26, Chichester Festival Theatre, cft.org.uk. Flute Theatre presents a unique production of one of Shakespeare’s greatest comedies. Viola is saved from drowning with a bucket of freezing water and welcomed into Illyria by a mysterious clown who leads her on a dreamlike odyssey. With nothing but instruments, costumes and props that may have been washed up on a beach, the actors are swung between characters, between actor and musician, and between love and madness.

3. Focus.

The legendary Dutch prog rock band performs live in Lewes. January 25, 7.30pm, Lewes Con Club, www.lewesconclub.com. Dictionary Pudding presents Focus who will be performing the unique prog rock they created at the beginning of the 1970s. This style lead to them becoming one of the most successful Dutch rock exports. Fronted by founding member Thijs Van Leer, the band are best known for the hits ‘Hocus Pocus’, ‘House of The King’ and ‘Sylvia’. Find out more at www.focustheband.com.

4. Art. By Yasmina Reza.

Until February 2, Chichester Festival Theatre. Having opened in 1996, this show took the West End and Broadway by storm, won the Olivier, Tony, Molière and every other major theatre award. A spokesperson said: “When Serge spends an extortionate amount of money on an all-white modernist painting, his close friends Marc and Yvan are baffled. But does their violent reaction to this provocative canvas mirror more dangerous antagonisms towards each other?”

5. The Rumjacks.

Sunday, January 27, 7.30pm, £15, Lewes Con Club, www.lewesconclub.com. Punk rock and celtic folk from Sydney. Since the band’s inception in 2008 when singer-songwriter Frankie McLaughlin met bassist Johnny McKelvey, The Rumjacks have toured all over the world, playing sold-out shows throughout Europe, performing to 400,000 people at Woodstock in Poland and touring coast-to-coast through the USA. Find out more about the band at www.therumjacks.com.

6. Auditions.

The National Youth Theatre of Great Britain (NYT) will be heading to Bexhill On Sea from January 26-27 (10am) as part of a UK-wide search to find undiscovered talent. Acting auditions for the National Youth Theatre summer courses will take place at De La Warr Pavilion. Participants will have to take part in a three-hour workshop led by National Youth Theatre Associates and perform a three-minute monologue from a published play. Find out more at www.dlwp.com or www.nyt.org.uk.

7. Willie Watson.

Tuesday, January 29, 7.30pm, £14, Lewes Con Club, www.lewesconclub.com. Presented by Big Blue Shed. A spokesperson said: “For nearly two decades, Willie Watson has made modern folk music rooted in older traditions. He’s a folk singer in the classic sense: a singer, storyteller and traveller, with songs that bridge the gap between the past and present. On Folksinger Vol. 2 (2017), he acts as a modern interpreter of older songs, passing along his own version of the music that came long before him.”

8. Horrible Histories.

Awful Egyptians and Terrible Tudors. January 30 to February 2, Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. A spokesperson said: “Prepare yourselves for two amazing shows with Horrible Histories live on stage. Using actors and ground-breaking 3D special effects, these two astounding shows are guaranteed to thrill you and your children. Historical figures and events will come alive on stage and hover at your fingertips.” Find out more at www.horrible-histories.co.uk.

9 The Magic Gang.

Jan 30, 7pm, £13, Komedia, 0845 293 8480. On the back of a big year that saw the band’s debut album go to 12th in the UK album chart, The Magic Gang return to Brighton play an intimate homecoming show. After four years together, The Magic Gang are at the forefront of 2018’s breaking guitar bands. Nominated for Best New Artist at the NME Awards, the quartet have a trio of Radio 1 Hottest Records to their name, and have toured with the likes of Wolf Alice and Sundara Karma.

10. Sandi Toksvig Live! National Trevor.

Jan 31 to Feb 3, 7.30pm (doors 6.45pm), Theatre Royal Brighton, 0844 871 7650. A spokesperson said: “Sandi realises some people harbour an ambition to be a National Treasure but following a misunderstanding with a friend she has decided instead to become a National Trevor – half misprint, half Danish comedian, novelist, actor and broadcaster. Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts, really silly jokes, a quick fire Q&A and a quiz.” Tickets cost £21-£27.