Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, March 23-29

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Jason Donovan and his Amazing Midlife Crisis.

Friday, March 23, £25, 8pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Jason is taking his latest show across the UK, offering intimate gigs that let people see him like they’ve never seen him before. Aged 49 with a wealth of tantalising tales under his belt, this autobiographical show will take Jason’s looming 50th birthday as its starting point and will zigzag back and forth through his life. Fans can hear some new stories, plus some of his most popular songs.

2. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, March 23-25, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Stand-up acts can include: Barry Castagnola, Tom Lucy, Ben Norris, MC Stephen Grant, Nathan Cassidy, Phil Reid and Trev Tokabi. Check www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing each night.

3. East Grinstead Spring Comedy Gala.

March 24, £14-£16, 7.30pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Nish Kumar is unable to perform as previously advertised, but the Comedy Gala has an excellent replacement in the form of Hal Cruttenden. A hugely successful touring comic, Hal is also an accomplished writer, actor and stand-up who has made many appearances on TV programmes like Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You and Channel 4’s Comedy Gala. This event also features Zoe Lyons and Adam Riches. Zoe is known for her brilliantly observed routines, which have earned her spots on Mock the Week, The Wright Stuff and Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Road Show. Having won the Edinburgh Fringe Best Comedy Award for his 2011 show Bring Me the Head of Adam Riches, Adam is becoming notorious for his comedy parodies and extreme audience participation.

4. The Esterházy Chamber Choir and the London Mozart Players.

Sunday, March 25. The Esterházy Chamber Choir is celebrating 25 years of outstanding music-making in Lewes with a performance of Haydn’s oratorio, The Creation. The London Mozart Players join them for this special performance. 7pm, Lewes Town Hall, (Fisher Street entrance). Tickets £20 in advance at www.esterhazychoir.org (plus booking fee), in person from the Lewes Tourist Information Centre or £22 on the door. Under 16s free.

5. Tony Law.

March 27, £12, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Absurdity For Common People. Canadian comedian Tony Law has made appearances on Nevermind The Buzzcocks, Have I Got News For You and Russell Howard’s Good News and has been hailed as a surreal and unique voice in the world of stand up.

6. Comedy Night.

March 27, 8pm (doors 7pm), All Saints Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes. Angela Barnes (top circular picture) and company will play it for laughs at All Saints. This Comedy Night features top comic talents from popular TV shows like Saturday Night Live and Mock the Week. Accomplished compere Kevin McCarthy will introduce Ben Morris, Angela Barnes and Russell Hicks. Last autumn Angela appeared on Live at the Apollo and she is a past winner of the BBC New Comedy Award. Russell Hicks has been described as having “a razor sharp wit combined with the pessimism of Jack Dee, mixed with the deadpan aggression of Denis Leary”. Tickets are £9 in advance (£12 on the door) and are available from Lewes Tourism Information Centre or online via ComedyBeats.com. The event has been organised by members of Lewes FC Supporters Club and profits will go to the First Team 12th Man Fund. Supporters Club Chairman (and Sussex Express columnist) David Arnold said: “The Rooks are riding high at the top of Bostik South and promotion is a real possibility. The 12th Man Fund exists to give manager Darren Freeman options with his squad for this season and, more importantly, for next season.”

7. Niall Horan.

March 27, 6.30pm, tickets from £32.90, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. This concert is part of Niall Horan’s extensive European run on his Flicker World Tour 2018. Rising star Julia Michaels will be the special guest. Niall, who has sold more than 70 million records as part of One Direction, launched his solo career with the singles ‘This Town’ and ‘Slow Hands’, which have both achieved Platinum certification in many countries around the world. ‘Slow Hands’ went straight to Number One in 44 countries. Named as one of the Best Songs of 2017 So Far by Billboard, it now has more than 820 million combined streams worldwide.

8. The Doris Day Story – It’s Magic.

March 28, £15-£16.50, 2pm, Chequer Mead, De La Warr Road, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Nick James Entertainments presents the biography of the iconic film star and singer Doris Day. The show features seasoned vocalist Susan St Nicholas (bottom circular picture) who specialises in music for more mature audiences. Classic clips of Doris’s movies feature with a montage of photographs that weave in and out, telling an intriguing tale from Doris’s beginnings as a child dancer right up to the present day with her animal league foundation in Carmel, California.

9. Matt’s Comedy Club.

Thursday, March 29, 8pm, Connaught Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206206. Paul Kerensa is a writer and comedian who is a regular at the UK’s biggest venues and one of the BBC’s go-to writers. He has written for various sitcoms, including Not Going Out and After You’ve Gone. Support comes from the surreal song bag of Jay Foreman, plus the best local acts, all hosted by resident Matt’s MC Russ Bravo.

10. Think Floyd.

March 29, £24, 7.30pm, White Rock Theatre, Hastings, 01424 462288. Think Floyd are widely regarded as the UK’s number one Pink Floyd tribute show. The members pride themselves in faithfully recreating the music of the legendary prog rock band, backed by an expert team of sound and lighting engineers and an impressive laser light show. The concert for 2018 will feature the whole range of classic Pink Floyd hits from ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ to ‘Wish You Were Here’, ‘The Wall’, ‘Animals’ and much more.

