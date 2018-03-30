Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, March 30 to April 5

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday and Saturday, March 30-31, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The acts are Jen Brister, Nick Doody, Pete Johansson and MC Archie Maddocks. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to find out more.

2. The Rowland Singers Choral Society.

Haydn’s Creation. Good Friday, March 30, 7pm, Worthing Assembly Hall, 01903 206206 or 238792. Chairman Pat Blows said: “The Assembly Hall, with its excellent acoustics, provides the perfect setting for Haydn’s choral masterpiece. The oratorio written in the 1790s depicts and celebrates the creation of the world as described in the Book of Genesis. The Rowland Singers Choral Society will be accompanied by the Sinfonia of Arun, one of the south’s leading orchestras, who regularly perform with various choral societies.”

3. Easter exhibition.

Last Minute Artists, the Seaford-based group that holds pop-up shows at Arts@theCrypt in Church Street, is taking over the space over the Easter weekend (March 31-April 2) with an exhibition called A New Lick of Paint. To complement the freshly decorated walls of the gallery, the group has asked contributing artists to show in the main gallery only work that has been completed in the past six months and that hasn’t been seen in the Crypt before. The Studio area at the front will be decked out as a gift shop with lots of affordable jewellery, ceramics, textiles, cards and prints. Visitors are asked to prepare for some surprises too, like Sarah Gregson’s reworking of the Three Little Pigs story that’s probably not for kids. Exhibitors include familiar faces with new work, like Sue Casebourne, Geraldine Edmonds, Nigel Goss, Sally-Mae Joseph, Robin Shell, Finn Martin-Dufaur, Linda Wells and Lisa Taylor, and newcomers like Palo Almond. Free to enter, the exhibition is open each day from 10am until 4.30pm.

4. Bent Double.

Easter Sunday, April 1, £10-£13, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. An irreverent night of fun and frolics hosted by MC Zoe Lyons. Winner of the Chortle Award for Best Comedy Club Night in the UK 2017. The headliner is Mary Bourke with comedians Chelsea Hart and Abi Roberts.

5. An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson.

Easter Sunday, April 1, 7.30pm, £29.15-£36.65, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Sir Michael Parkinson will celebrate some of the defining moments of his tenure as one of the most recognisable and widely-sought-after interviewers of the 20th and 21st centuries. In conversation with his son Mike and showing highlights from the Parkinson archive, this show offers an intimate and entertaining look at Sir Michael’s journey. Visit atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton.

6. Harlequins Easter holiday camps.

Tuesday and Wednesday, April 3-4, 9.30am to 3.30pm. For ages six to 14, £85. The Lewes RFC Harlequins Easter holiday camps (top circular picture) are open to boys and girls, from complete beginners through to regular players. During the camps, participants will learn to play the Harlequins Way, focusing on the values of sportsmanship, enjoyment and team spirit. Sessions will teach children the fundamentals of ball handling, creation, identification and execution of space, tackle technique, continuity in attack and defensive organisation in order to help the young players develop their on-field skills. As well as receiving expert coaching, all participants will receive a free Harlequins gift, a chance to win Harlequins prizes and an exclusive invitation to a Harlequins training session to meet the players. Lewes Rugby Football Club is in Kingston Road, Lewes. Visit www.rugbycamps.co.uk/harlequins or email communitycamps@quins.co.uk to find out more about the event.

7. Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Tuesday to Saturday, April 3-7, £25-£32.50, 7.45pm (Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. It’s the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, when ‘moderns’ were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines and rewriting the rules of love. Millie Dilmount (Hayley Tamaddon) is a Kansas girl determined to make it big and marry for money not love, but the path to true love never did run smooth. Hayley Tamaddon is best known for her portrayal of Del Dingle in Emmerdale and Andrea Beckett in Coronation Street and for winning the fifth series of Dancing on Ice. Her musical theatre roles include Roxie Hart in Chicago, The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show.

8. Gary Fletcher and Dave Mattacks.

April 5, Worthing Southern Pavilion, www.worthingpier.co.uk/event/guy-fletcher-band-guests. For one night only, Gary Fletcher and his band will be joined by ex-Fairport Convention drummer Dave Mattacks (bottom circular picture) in Worthing. Gary will also be joined by Alan Glen from The Yardbirds and Nine Below Zero, Tom Leary from Lindisfarne and Feast of Fiddles, Andy Billups from The Hamsters and ex-Mud guitar player Nick Ritchie. Dave is also playing a jazz date at the Hare & Hounds, Portland Road, Worthing, on Tuesday, April 3.

9. Baroness Kay Andrews.

The South Downs Society welcome non-members to a talk by the society’s president, Baroness Kay Andrews, at Pelham House Hotel, Lewes, on Friday, April 6 (2pm). Baroness Andrews will provide insights into her life inside the House of Lords, in particular, how the legislation of creating the South Downs National Park was dealt with at Westminster. Tickets £10. Visit www.southdownssociety.org.uk.

10 .Tipping Point.

April 5-6, 7.30pm, £10-£15, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Tipping Point is the exhilarating new show by masters of aerial theatre Ockham’s Razor. Five performers transform five metre metal poles into a rich landscape of images, as the action veers from near catastrophe to mastery. Featuring a soundscape composed by Adem Ilhan and Quinta, the show will have audience members holding their breath.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.