Ten things to see in Sussex, Friday to Thursday, September 14-20

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, September 14-16, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Another hilarious selection of stand-ups. Acts can include: Damian Clark, Catherine Bohart, Sunil Patel, Marlon Davis, MC Stephen Grant, David Whitney, David Tsonos and Robyn Perkins. Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing each night.

2. Live at Brighton Dome.

Saturday, September 15, £15-£20, 7.30pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Comedy night featuring Rob Delaney, John Kearns, Fern Brady, John Robins and compère Mae Martin.

3. Hurst Festival.

Legends from the worlds of music, theatre, art and comedy head to Hurstpierpoint for the 2018 Hurst Festival this month. The two-week event runs from Saturday, September 15 to September 30. A spokesperson said: “Musically there is something for everyone: jazz and blues, Cajun and classical, scratch band to solo cello, baroque, baritone and big band. Richard Durrant with his guitar made from a 5,000 year old English oak tree and opera to Opus Kink . There’s award-winning talent from legendary film director Tim Pope, choreographer James Wilton and musical comedy The Origin of the Species as well as the world premiere of WWI drama Winning the Peace, written by Hurst resident, Kevin Carey. There are loads of opportunities for the whole family to be entertained or get involved including Super Sunday, the 1918 Lloyd George Garden Party, walks, forages, comedy, workshops, theatre, talks, ‘meet the author’, tours, films and of course, Hurst Open Studios.” To book tickets visit www.hurstfestival.org, go to the Players Theatre, Hurstpierpoint, or call 01273 833696.

4. Calan.

September 15, £13.50, 8pm, Connaught Studio, Worthing, 01903 206206. Calan, the international award-winning band from Wales, are back on the road with their infectious rhythms and high-energy routines to celebrate ten years since the release of their first album with a brand-new compilation recording called Deg or 10. They come with accordion, harp, guitar, fiddles and Welsh bagpipes along with a virtuoso performance from a champion step-dancer. Band spokesman Phil Simpson said: “Calan bring together the remarkable talents of five young musicians giving a fresh and vibrant sound to traditional Welsh music. With a contemporary and lively approach, they breathe new life into the old traditions through their sparkling melodies, foot-tapping tunes and spirited and energetic performances of Welsh step-dancing.”

5. Exhibition.

Martyrs’ Gallery in Lewes is hosting a special pop-up exhibition this weekend by artist duo COOP, who present an entirely new show called U Turn. COOP comprises artists Clio Lloyd-Jacob and Andrew James, who work collaboratively in the space between drawing, projection and animation. U turn, a work created specifically for Martyrs’ Gallery, features a lone filmed foot, a dislocated limb separated from the body of work they have created for a larger exhibition at Anglia Ruskin Gallery, Cambridge, later this year. The animated digital work and drawn elements will be accompanied by an extended performance that will form a dialogue with real-time changes in the animation. Visitors will be able to enjoy the projected performance and talk to the artists between 12pm and 5pm on September 15-16. Visit www.martyrs.gallery/currentshow.

6. Simon Gledhill.

Sept. 16, £14-£17, 2.30pm, Assembly Hall, Worthing, 01903 206206. Simon will be at the Wurlitzer in a concert from The Sussex Theatre Organ Trust. Chairman Simon Field said: “Simon Gledhill is one of today’s foremost theatre organists. He is known for his highly musical interpretations of popular and light music on the organ.”

7. Andrew O’Neill and Maisie Adam.

Tuesday, September 18, £12, 7pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Andrew O’Neill is an award-winning stand-up comedian, musician and writer. His distinctive voice and alternative credentials have allowed him to carve out a unique place in the comedy world. He is also the author of the book A History Of Heavy Metal.

8. Mankala Plays Graceland.

Wednesday, September 19, £12, 7.30pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Zaza Music and African Night Fever Present Mankala Plays Graceland by Paul Simon. This evening celebrates Paul Simon’s groundbreaking album, which introduced the world to the joyful sounds of South African township music including groups such as Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Mankala are a critically acclaimed pan-African group who have been amazing audiences at venues and festivals alike over the past few years, with a strong grounding in upbeat African dance rhythms from Soukous to Afrobeat. This is the group’s first ever tour playing the mesmerising and uplifting songs of the Graceland album. Find out more at www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/music. Unreserved seating. Suitable for ages 14+ (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult). The event will take place in the Komedia’s main space.

9. Sherlock Holmes – The Sign of Four.

September 20-22, £17.50-£19.50, 7.30pm (Fri mat 2.30pm), Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206. When Mary Morstan arrives at Baker Street to request help following the mysterious disappearance of her father, Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson are plunged into a murky world of deception and a complex plot involving murder, corruption and stolen jewels.

10. Flowers for Mrs Harris.

Until Sept 29, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk. Charwoman Ada Harris spends her days cleaning, until her first glimpse of a Christian Dior dress sets her off on a journey that will change her life. From the streets of post-war London to the avenues of Paris, Ada transforms the lives of everyone she meets. But can she let go of the past and allow her own life to blossom? This new musical, directed by Daniel Evans, is based on the novella by Paul Gallico.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.