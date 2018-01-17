Ten things to see in Sussex, January 19-25

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Saturday, January 19-21, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. A night of award-winning comedy. Acts can include: MC Stephen Grant, Marlon Davis, Rhys James, Jeff Innocent, Robyn Perkins and Fern Brady. Visit the Komedia’s website – www.komedia.co.uk/brighton – to see who’s performing each night.

2. Sleeping Beauty.

January 19-28, £7-£10. Luckily for Seaford Musical Theatre, Briar Rose (played by Aimee Eaton and Darcey Puttock-West) has woken up from her Christmas nap... only to go back to sleep again. The pantomime is at the Barn Theatre over two weekends from January 19. Thanks to a postal mix-up by palace servants Fetch and Carrie, Bad Witch Hazel places a curse on a princess. But Good Witch Lilac and her fairies manage to interfere with the evil plan. This show has traditional and modern songs for the whole family to sing along to. Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre or Seaford Tourist Information Office.

3. Peppa Pig’s Adventure.

Saturday and Sunday, January 20-21, £16.25-£21.25, 1pm/4pm (10am/1pm Jan 21) Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Richard Lewis is once again adapter and director as Peppa Pig comes to the stage for the fifth time. “I would think Peppa Pig was first on air in something like 2004,” Richard says, “and it started below the wire, just growing all the time. If you think of the big historical ones like Thomas the Tank Engine and Thunderbirds, they all started somewhere. But the interesting thing about Peppa Pig is that it still feels like a new brand. It is still very modern, and in that respect, it is surprising how far it has gone very quickly. The licensors have nurtured Peppa Pig very well. They haven’t gone for a crazy smash and grab. They have developed the brand very carefully and very cleverly. And the two guys Mark and Nev, who create the animation, are key to the mix in the stage show.” Visit www.peppapiglive.com.

4. London Philharmonic Orchestra.

Sunday, January 21, £15-£25, 3pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. Popular Chamber Classics. Corelli Concerto Grosso No. 1 in D major, Elgar Serenade for Strings, Grieg Holberg Suite, Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings.

5. A Year in an English Garden.

January 23, Depot Cinema, Pinwell Road, Lewes, 01273 525354. A Year in an English Garden gets a rare cinema screening in Lewes this month. Film-maker Brian McClave said: “It’s a film that depicts a year in a Sussex garden using time-lapse footage and real-time footage and interviews with the gardeners. The garden is just outside Lewes in Barcombe and is a 300-year-old walled garden. It was screened on BBC4 in the autumn where it received great reviews in most of the national press. It is very rare to be able to see the film in a cinema and we will be showing the film in 4K, which is a super high resolution. We have never screened it in 4K before, because there aren’t many cinemas in the country with the ability to do so. My co-director Tom Wichelow and I will be doing a Q&A after the screening.” Brian added: “We wanted to make a film that wasn’t so much a ‘how to’ look at gardening, but more about how the passing of time and the changing seasons make the gardeners think and feel. We realised that people who work with the soil are inherently quite philosophical about life, as they see the cycle of life and death played out before them on a yearly basis. The film explores these seasonal, cyclical themes within the confines of a stunningly-beautiful, working, walled garden in Barcombe, just outside Lewes.”

6. Aladdin.

Wednesday to Sunday, January 24-28,11am/3pm/7pm, £9 (£6.50 concessions), Hailsham Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham, 01323 841414, www.hailshampavilion.co.uk. Hailsham Theatres presents another hilarious pantomime about a boy, a lamp and a Genie (top circular picture). Families are invited to hop onto their magic carpets and fly to the venue for an adventure full of mystery, enchantment, great songs and plenty of laughter. Hailsham Theatres has been running for more than 80 years in one form or another. Find out more at www.hailshamtheatres.co.uk.

7. The Brew.

January 25, £6-£12, 7.30pm Komedia, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. The Brew will headline at the Komedia in Brighton as they continue in their bid to conquer their own country. Hailing from Grimsby, The Brew have gained a reputation as one of the most exciting live rock acts in Europe, with five chart-topping albums. Now they are aiming to bring some of that success back to the UK.

8. War Horse.

Jan 25 to Feb 10. From £20, 7.30pm (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. This tour of War Horse (bottom circular picture) coincides with the Centenary commemorations of the end of the First World War and follows the show’s tour of the UK and Ireland in 2013-2014. Directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, this tale of a boy called Albert and his horse Joey is set during World War I. It features ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping horses to life on stage.

9. Comic Boom.

Thursday, January 25, £8-£10, 8pm, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton, 0845 293 8480. Komedia’s sell-out monthly night of exciting new comedy. One of the club’s fantastic MCs hosts a friendly, fast-paced evening featuring a top headline comic and some rising stars of the comedy circuit. The headliner for this show will be Garrett Millerick and the MC will be Paul McCaffrey.

10. The Jungle Book.

January 25 to February 3. Tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk, 01243 781312. An exciting new adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s family classic, The Jungle Book, is brought to life in a colourful production by the team behind Goodnight Mister Tom and Michael Morpurgo’s Running Wild. The show offers a fun tale of family and identity, packed with memorable characters and great songs.

