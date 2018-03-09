Ten things to see in Sussex, March 9-16

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. John Bishop – Winging It.

Saturday, March 10. Tickets from £39.05, 8pm, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. Comedy superstar John Bishop has extended his sell-out UK tour and is now bringing his new show to the Brighton Centre this Saturday. Winging It will see John back on stage for his fifth UK tour, performing in his own inimitable style. His last tour, Supersonic, was watched by more than 500,000 people and received huge critical acclaim.

2. Ballet British Columbia.

March 9, 7.30pm, £10-£20, The Dome, Brighton, brightondome.org. Touring to the UK for the first time, Canada’s most cutting-edge contemporary ballet company, Ballet BC Canada, present a programme devoted exclusively to the work of three internationally celebrated female choreographers. The 18-strong company of dancers aim to astound audiences with their unique blend of cool, classical elegance and contemporary flair.

3. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, March 9-11, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50, Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Stand-up acts can include: Andy Askins, Stefano Paolini, Simon Evans, MC Craig Murray, Chris Forbes, Tom Allen, Josh James and Clint Edwards. Check www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing each night.

4. The FB Pocket Orchestra.

Saturday, March 10, 7.30pm, St John’s Church, Burgess Hill. The FB Pocket Orchestra takes its listeners back to the hot jazz, blues, ragtime and popular dances of the 1920s, 1930s and earlier. Tickets cost £8 and are available from the Help Point, Parish Office, or on the door. Children can see the show for free. The members originally began playing together in various FB music and media projects and officially began playing as The FB Pocket Orchestra in 2012. Find out more at www.fbpocketorchestra.co.uk.

5. Paloma Faith.

Monday, March 12. Tickets from £39.05, 6.30pm, Brighton Centre, 0844 8471515. Paloma Faith heads to the Brighton Centre as part of her 2018 tour with support from XamVolo. One of only two British female artists this decade to have their last three albums go double platinum in the UK, Paloma Faith released her fourth album, The Architect, in November last year. It’s her first record in more than three years and features an array of acclaimed co-writers, producers and collaborators including Sia, John Legend, Jesse Shatkin, and Samuel L. Jackson. Visit brightoncentre.co.uk.

6. I Believe in Unicorns.

Wednesday, March 14, 4.30pm, £11, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. Best-selling children’s author Michael Morpurgo’s story is brought to life in a magical interactive show (top circular picture by Richard Davenport). This intimate performance is set in a library full of books that hold more than just stories within their pages. It is a tale about the power of books and the bravery of a young boy called Tomas who hates reading. The audience is invited to bring along their favourite book (suitable for ages six and up) that will be used as part of the set on stage. After the show you can then take a different book home. The performance is suitable for families with children aged 6+.

7. Cilla and the Shades of the ’60s.

March 14, £23-£25, 7.30pm, Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, 01323 412000. Cilla and the Shades of the ’60s was the smash hit stage show of 2017 when it toured the UK in February and March. Starring Victoria Jones as Cilla the show had capacity audiences dancing in the aisles up and down the country to the greatest hits of the ’60s performed by Victoria and vocal trio The Shades. The show takes the audience on a journey starting with the discovery of the teenage singer at Liverpool’s Cavern Club.

8. So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs?

Bottom circular picture. Thursday, March 15, £11-£13, 6pm, Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells, 01892 678678. Dinosaur aficionado Dr Ben Garrod became passionate about dinosaurs at the age of three – a passion absolutely undimmed years later. Ben, an evolutionary biologist, primatologist, broadcaster and a teaching fellow at Anglia Ruskin University, will talk audiences through the deadliest predators that ever roamed the planet 65 million years ago such as tyrannosaurus rex, allosaurus and spinosaurus. Ben admits to having a childlike fascination with the prehistoric era. He said: “I remember the first time I found a fossil, up on a north Norfolk beach. I was three, and we found this tiny fossilised shell. We didn’t know what it was. It was the days before the internet. We had to look it up in the library and ask teachers. And it turned out to be a 200 million-year-old squid relative. I just couldn’t imagine it swimming around 200 million years ago. It was just amazing!”

9. Belle and Sebastian.

Thursday, March 15, £32.50, 7pm, Brighton Dome, 01273 709709. Formed in 1996, indie folk legends Belle and Sebastian have released nine studio albums to date to massive critical acclaim. This gig is their long-awaited return to Brighton Dome, more than a decade after their last visit in 2006. Visit belleandsebastian.com.

10. A Spoonful of Sherman.

Friday (7.30pm) and Saturday (2.30pm), March 16-17, £19.50 (concessions £18), Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. The double Oscar-winning Sherman Brothers remain one of the most formidable songwriting teams in family entertainment history. From 1964 onwards their partnership produced music, songs and scores for dozens of films, particularly many of Disney’s best loved titles including Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Jungle Book, Bedknobs & Broomsticks, Charlotte’s Web and The Aristocats. The brothers were the sons of the great Al Sherman (1897-1973) who wrote songs for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald. Robert J Sherman, son of Robert B. Sherman and a successful composer in his own right, brings the compelling story of one family’s century-long musical journey to UK audiences.

