Tickets on sale for Komedia’s Brighton Festival performances

Brighton’s Komedia launches its May 2018 Brighton Festival programme with tickets for more than 80 performances now on sale.

Spokeswoman Kelly Edwards-Good said: “The diverse list of events features comedy, theatre, music, spoken word, dance and children’s shows, many direct from last year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

“Comedy highlights include Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee 2017 Spencer Jones with The Audition, an absurdist mash-up of music, sound looping, props and character.”

Kelly continued: “This year’s programme also features several shows that push genre boundaries. These include Rob Kemp’s The Elvis Dead – a one-man show that reinterprets cult classic horror movie Evil Dead 2 through the songs of Elvis Presley – and Elf Lyons’ Swan – a one-woman (plus puppets) production of Swan Lake, as if it were performed by a kid with the keys to the dressing-up box. You can also take part in an interactive, film noir murder mystery with Butt Kapinski, winner of Fringeworld’s Best Comedy award in 2017.

“Spoken word is always a key feature in Komedia’s programme, and the Fringe is no exception. Canadian rapper, science communicator, and award-winning hip-hop playwright, Baba Brinkman, brings two shows to the festival.

“Children’s shows on offer include the Edinburgh favourite, ThisEgg’s Me & My Bee, a family comedy show for children and adults about the plight of bees, and Sourpuss, the story of a very grumpy, ginger cat.

“In-house puppet show Oskar’s Amazing Adventure returns for a fourth time – an original, heartwarming play for young children and their families following Oskar the puppy’s adventures in the Swiss Alps – and Komedia regular Nutty Noah, is back with Nutty Noah: You Might Die! – inspired by Noah’s son’s battle with cancer, in which he invites you to join him in poking your tongue out at death.”

The theatre programme includes Isobel Rogers’ Elsa, which is part-gig, part-theatre and part-satire, following the life of half-hearted waitress Elsa who eavesdrops on overly-earnest coffee chats. Fringe staple Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre are back for their tenth brand new show as well.

Visit www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/may-festival.

