12 big events to look forward to in Littlehampton and the surrounding area in 2024

Littlehampton is known for its wonderful community events that bring fun for all the family. Now is a good time to get ahead and start planning for the big events of 2024.

There is so much to look forward to. Here are just some of the big events planned in the area this year, many of them annual favourites.

The annual Littlehampton Charity Pancake Olympics takes place in High Street on February 10 from 11am to 1pm. Teams of three or four adults and children will battle it out for the gold medal and £100 for their chosen charity. They will face a series of Olympic-inspired events, including pancake curling, a relay and traditional pancake flipping. Applications are open only until Sunday, January 28, so don’t miss out.

​Rustington Museum will be hosting half-term family crafts in February. ​Everyone is welcome to join in the fun on Tuesday, February 13, and Thursday, February 15, while Wednesday, February 14, will be a dedicated day for SEN families and those who need a quieter environment – and booking is recommended for this day.

Littlehampton Town Council’s popular Easter Holiday park sessions at Mewsbrook Park are back on April 3 from 10am to 12pm and this year there will be more 'eggsciting' fun to be had. Children aged three to 11 are invited to the award-winning park, in Hendon Avenue, for a morning of free Easter enjoyment. Refreshments available at the Mewsbrook Park Café. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Littlehampton Town Council is pleased to announce another Easter Out and About session at the brand-new K2 Community Centre in Eldon Way, Wick, on Wednesday, April 10, from 10am to 12pm. Children will some 'eggcellent' Easter fun.

Littlehampton Armed Forces Day takes place on the Seafront Greens, Littlehampton, on Saturday, June 29, from 10.30am to 5pm. It is a free action-packed day organised by Littlehampton Town Council to celebrate and honour those who serve and have served in the Armed Forces. There will be lots of entertainment and activities for all the family. Visit www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk for more information.

Undoubtedly one of the biggest community celebrations on the calendar, the popular Littlehampton Town Show and Family Fun Day takes place at Rosemead Park on Saturday, September 14, from 12pm to 5pm. The annual event, organised by Littlehampton Town Council and the Town Show Committee, is returning for its 21st year as a celebration of the vibrant Littlehampton community, including live performances, food court, dog show, inflatables, craft and horticultural show, and more.

1 . Littlehampton Charity Pancake Olympics The annual Littlehampton Charity Pancake Olympics takes place in High Street on February 10 from 11am to 1pm. Teams of three or four people take part in Olympics-inspired events like pancake curling, a relay race and traditional pancake flipping. Visit the Littlehampton Town Council website for more information. Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

2 . Half-term family crafts Rustington Museum manager Claire Lucas is ready to welcome families for half-term family crafts in February. ​Everyone is welcome to join in the fun on Tuesday, February 13, and Thursday, February 15, while Wednesday, February 14, will be a dedicated day for SEN families and those who need a quieter environment – and booking is recommended for this day. Photo: Steve Robards SR2108231

3 . Mewsbrook Park Easter Out & About Littlehampton Town Council’s popular Easter Holiday park sessions at Mewsbrook Park are back on April 3 from 10am to 12pm and this year there will be more 'eggsciting' fun to be had. Children aged three to 11 are invited for a morning of free Easter enjoyment. Photo: Littlehampton Town Council

4 . K2 Easter Out and About Littlehampton Town Council is pleased to announce another Easter Out and About session at the brand-new K2 Community Centre in Eldon Way, Wick, on Wednesday, April 10, from 10am to 12pm. Children will some 'eggcellent' Easter fun. Photo: Littlehampton Town Council