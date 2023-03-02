Edit Account-Sign Out
12 must-visit beautiful places in Sussex, handpicked by an AI Chatbot

Sussex is the home of many beautiful scenes.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
2 hours ago

Whether it be a castle, a cliff or a stately home, there are some many stunning places to visit in Sussex.

We asked ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, to pick 12 of the most beautiful places to visit in Sussex – and these are the results.

1. Seven Sisters Country Park:

Located in East Sussex, Seven Sisters Country Park is known for its stunning white cliffs, rolling hills, and tranquil beaches.

Photo: sam moore

Photo Sales

2. Arundel Castle

This stunning castle is situated on a hill overlooking the town of Arundel. It's one of the oldest castles in England, with over 1,000 years of history.

Photo: Steve Robards

Photo Sales

3. Brighton Pier

No visit to Sussex is complete without a trip to the iconic Brighton Pier. This Victorian pier offers fun attractions, such as amusement arcades, restaurants, and bars. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Photo: GLYN KIRK

Photo Sales

4. Chichester Cathedral

Chichester Cathedral is a beautiful 900-year-old building, featuring stunning stained-glass windows and medieval architecture.

Photo: Contrib

Photo Sales
