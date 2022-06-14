The Garden Show at Stansted Park has been a summer highlight for over 28 years with other similar events also taking place elsewhere in Sussex.

Starting on Friday, June 10, it ran throughout the weekend attracting visitors from far and wide.

You can see all of our best photos from Saturday at the Garden Show in our gallery below!

1. The Garden Show at Stansted Margaret Helsabeck and Brigitte Gerhard, right. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110622-06) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2. The Garden Show at Stansted Jason Clarke at The Garden Show at Stansted. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110622-08) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3. The Garden Show at Stansted Carly Trapani of Southsea has bought roses. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110622-02) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4. The Garden Show at Stansted Faces in the crowd at The Garden Show at Stansted. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110622-07) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales