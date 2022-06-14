12 of our best photos from the Garden Show at Stansted Park

A popular gardening event made a return to Stansted Park with thousands flocking to enjoy what it had to offer

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 5:53 pm

The Garden Show at Stansted Park has been a summer highlight for over 28 years with other similar events also taking place elsewhere in Sussex.

Starting on Friday, June 10, it ran throughout the weekend attracting visitors from far and wide.

You can see all of our best photos from Saturday at the Garden Show in our gallery below!

1. The Garden Show at Stansted

Margaret Helsabeck and Brigitte Gerhard, right. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110622-06)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

2. The Garden Show at Stansted

Jason Clarke at The Garden Show at Stansted. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110622-08)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

3. The Garden Show at Stansted

Carly Trapani of Southsea has bought roses. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110622-02)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

4. The Garden Show at Stansted

Faces in the crowd at The Garden Show at Stansted. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 110622-07)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Stansted Park
