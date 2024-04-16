18,000-mile trek to raise awareness of Parkinson’s Disease

Guy Deacon (contributed pic)

At the event, Guy will be interviewed by David Bennett to recount his journey, crossing Europe and the full length of Africa, which took the former army officer and 60-year-old father of two more than three years to complete, driving 18,000 miles across 25 countries, with five breakdowns, as well as one emergency evacuation, whilst taking 3,650 prescription pills to help manage his Parkinson’s.

The event on April 18 runs from 7pm-9pm and is open to all with tickets costing £30 to include refreshments and canapes with all proceeds also going to support Parkinson’s. Tickets are available at https://www.stanstedpark.co.uk/guydeacontalk

