19 of the best bluebell walks in Sussex

Bluebells create gorgeous carpets of blue in the spring and the sight and scents draw crowds from miles around to enjoy their beauty. Bluebell season is between mid-April and late May and we can help you make the most of it with these wonderful places in Sussex to visit.
Woodland Trust tells us they are one of the last spring flowers to bloom before the woodland canopy closes up and new leaves block out the sunlight. If spring is mild, bluebells respond by flowering earlier. British bluebells have bell shaped flowers on one side of stem with cream anthers – not to be confused with the Spanish bluebells or their hybrid, which has wider leaves and flowers arranged in a spiral around the stem.
1. Angmering Park Estate
Angmering Park Estate in the heart of the South Downs boosts some beautiful bluebell. There is a car park in Dover Lane, Angmering. Photo: Elaine Hammond
2. Arlington Bluebell Walk
Many thousands of people visit Arlington Bluebell Walk, near Polegate, every year, supporting Sussex charities, which benefit from the entrance fee. The walk is open daily until Wednesday, May 10, from 10am until 5pm. Photo: J Lycett
3. Brede High Woods
Ancient and secondary woodland and open heathland combine at this spot in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, north of Hastings, and you can combine bluebell spotting with waterside views. Photo: Accredited
4. Clapham Wood
Clapham Wood north of Worthing is a woodland area that is carpeted in bluebells in spring. Photo: Elaine Hammond