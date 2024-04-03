1920s Cocktail Party for people living with dementia and their carers in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sarah Johnson, team leader for Guild Care at Haviland House Day Service, said, “Anybody and everybody living with dementia is welcome to come along to our free Spring social event with a 1920s twist. There’ll be a mixologist creating mocktails (cocktails without the alcohol), a delicious finger buffet, and a backdrop of lively music from the age of jazz.

“We’ve got lots of ideas for decorating the whole space in art deco style and the staff and I will be getting our fancy dress frocks on. We’d love our guests to dress up too if they’re happy to. It should be a lot of fun for carers and cared for people to enjoy time out together, so just get in touch to book your place on the guest list.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professional mixologist, Aaron Wilson, will give a demonstration of how to expertly combine flavours to create delicious non-alcoholic versions of well-known cocktails such as the Sidecar and Pina Colada. Guests will have a chance to get hands on to create their own concoctions to compete with the classics.

Guild Care's team at Haviland House Day Services are hosting a special 1920s event on 24 April

Haviland House Day Service offers a range of social events for people living with dementia and their caregivers, from daily activities to regular Saturday Afternoon Teas, Dementia Choir and Sunday Lunches.

Sarah added, “We wanted to bring something new and fresh to people living with dementia and those caring for a loved one, so this Wednesday social event seemed the perfect opportunity. We’re also planning a Las Vegas casino night in the summer so that should be fun as well!”