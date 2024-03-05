2024 breakout star added to Love Supreme Jazz Festival line-up

Olivia Dean (contributed pic)

She’s had a big 12 months with a Mercury-nominated debut album and being named as a BBC Music Introducing Artist Of The Year plus being nominated for three Brits.

Other new additions include Noname, Dionne Warwick, Galliano and Joel Culpepper who join the likes of Chaka Khan, Jordan Rakei, Mahalia, Black Pumas, Joss Stone, Kool & The Gang, Sérgio Mendes and Meshell Ndegeocello on the line-up.

The Love Supreme Jazz Festival returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7. More acts will be announced in due course. Tickets start at £72 (day, weekend, camping, Supremium and glamping tickets are available) and are on sale now from www.lovesupremefestival.com.

2024 breakout star Olivia Dean, one of the UK music scene’s hottest prospects, will line up alongside 10-time Grammy-winning Chaka Khan, who is touring in celebration of a milestone 50 years in music and headlines the Sunday night. Also included in the latest round of additions are 100 million selling Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dionne Warwick, seminal acid jazz outfit Galliano, South London singer-songwriter Joel Culpepper, the soul-stirring singer (and one third of Motown Records’ famed group Blaze) Josh Milan, genre-spanning Irish five-piece Bricknasty, powerful British soul singer Alice Russell, alternative singer-songwriter and guitarist Rosie Frater-Taylor, and following her hugely acclaimed show in London last month (“one of rap’s modern revolutionaries” NME), the US rapper and producer Noname.

The newly announced acts join the 70 million-selling US funk outfit Kool & The Gang, whose string of international hit singles includes Ladies Night, Celebration, Jungle Boogie and Get Down On It, powerhouse UK vocalist Joss Stone, Brazilian pianist, composer, and bandleader Sergio Mendes, British R&B star Mahalia, who headlines on the Friday evening, US psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, who were nominated for ‘Best New Artist’ at the 2020 Grammys, the trailblazing, inspirational husband and wife vocal duo The War & Treaty, Grammy-winning blues sensation Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram, and London-based Australian soul singer Jordan Rakei, whose much anticipated new album is due out on Decca Records in 2024 ahead of a sold out show at The Royal Albert Hall.

A selection of the world’s most revered contemporary jazz acts will feature across the weekend including multi-award-winning US vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, visionary multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello, who recently received a Grammy for her Blue Note Records debut The Omnichord Real Book, Mercury-nominated Scottish pianist and Jazz FM Instrumentalist of the Year Fergus McCreadie, Japanese pianist Hiromi with her Sonicwonder project, Blue Note drummer Johnathan Blake, the 8-time Grammy-winning US bassist Christian McBride, “fusion’s greatest drummer” Billy Cobham, who will be performing his Time Machine project shortly after celebrating his 80th birthday, boundary-pushing young drummer Roni Kaspi, vocalist Alicia Olatuja and bassist Michael Olatuja’s afrobeat-inflected duo Olatuja, Tunisian singer and oud master Dhafer Youssef, UK pianist Andrew McCormack featuring Kyle Eastwood, fiery US saxophonist James Brandon Lewis, and one of the UK’s most esteemed jazz singers Jacqui Dankworth.

