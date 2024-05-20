34years and still going! Bexhill festival of flowers
Festival of Flowers for the 34th year!!
Christchurch Methodist Church, Springfield Road, Bexhill (close to Bexhill Hoaspital) celebrates the 34th annual Festival of Flowers over the Bank Holiday weekend. 25th - 27th May.
This year's theme is 'Glimpses of Green' and this is reflected in the lovely displays.
Also music, stalls, competitions, cream teas etc.
Ploughman's lunches on Saturday and Monday.
Just come along and enjoy the displays and donations for RNLI and church projects.
You are most welcome.