6 farms to visit in West Sussex for Open Farm Sunday

Open Farm Sunday is returning for its 19th year, offering everyone a unique opportunity to explore the world of farming and the vital role it plays in everyday lives.

Managed nationally by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), this much-loved national initiative connects farmers and the public in a unique celebration of food, farming and nature.

Dover Farm Open Farm Sunday is being hosted at Priors Lease Farm, Dover Lane, Poling, near Arundel, will be open on Sunday, June 15, from 1pm to 4pm. Drinks and refreshments available, plus a small area for children to play or craft.

There will be sheep shearing and sheep dog demonstrations, cows and calves, goats and kids, lambs, piglets and poultry to see. This small farm is next to Chestnut Tree House children's hospice and the entrance fee will be donated to that charity.

Set at the heart of the 11,000 acre Sussex estate, Goodwood Home Farm is one of the largest lowland organic farms in the UK. Photo: Gary Shipton

Farplants, in Yapton Lane, Walberton, will be open on Sunday, June 8, from 10am to 2pm and entrance is free. Get a fascinating glimpse behind the scenes of this co-operative of four local growers and learn about their passion for plants and the science of horticulture.

Join an insightful guided tour and witness first-hand how the team nurtures more than 10 million plants each year. Learn about the growing techniques, plant health and sustainable practices.

There will be fun activities for children, a pop-up plant shop, tombola and other stalls, cash only. Food and refreshments will be available to purchase from catering vans.

Home Farm, at the heart of the Goodwood Estate will be open on Sunday, June 8, from 10am to 4pm. Free entry, book via eventbrite.

This is an opportunity to go behind the scenes of a diverse, organic farm and see heritage breeds of cattle, sheep and pigs alongside new technology such as robotic milking machines.

Langmead Herbs, at Tuppers Polytunnels, Lagness Road, Chichester, will be open on Sunday, June 22, from 10am to 4pm and entry is free. Visit www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/82117 to book.

Meet the team growing a large proportion of the country's culinary herbs to retail and tour the polytunnels where mint and tarragon are grown.

There will be a short interactive workshop, suitable for adults and children, to learn about the different soil types across the Chichester region by feel. Take home some tasty herbs and free seeds, along with free recipes.

Park Farm, in Chichester Road, Arundel, will be open on Sunday, June 29, from 10am to 3pm. Entry is free, tractor and trailer rides around the farm and surrounding forestry require a donation to the chosen charity Young Lives vs Cancer. Visit www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/85711 to book.

This is a tenanted mixed farm producing wheat and oats and running a Sussex Suckler herd. Meet and hear from Arun to Adur Farmers Group farmers and other countryside professionals. There will be farm machinery on display and a sheep shearing display.

Westerlands in Graffham is open on Sunday, June 8, from 10am to 12.30pm. Entry is free and complimentary coffee will be available at the Horsebox café, followed by a guided farm walk. Book your place by emailing [email protected]

Westerlands is a regenerative livestock operation employing cattle and sheep as eco-engineers to support wildlife and habitat creation.