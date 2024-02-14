7th Tower Real Ale Festival in St Leonards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Open all day 11am -11pm. This CAMRA Award Winning free house will have over 20 Real Ales available over the course of the weekend, plus 7 Real Ciders. They will be available in pints, half's and Thirds. Raffles, food and giveaways.

We will be showing the rugby. A warm welcome to all beer lovers

10 Real Ales will be available straight from cask with 7 rotating Ales from the bar.

The Tower St Leonard's

Customer volunteers will be operating the token bar. Tokens can be bought from the main bar.

A variety of styles and abv's from 3.6% to a luscious 9%.

All Ales have been sourced not only locally from small independent breweries, also further afield. Hopefully suiting all tastes.