7th Tower Real Ale Festival in St Leonards

The Tower in St Leonard's will be holding it's 7th Real Ale and Cider Festival from Friday 23rd of March to Sunday 25th March.
By Louisa GoverContributor
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:02 GMT
Open all day 11am -11pm. This CAMRA Award Winning free house will have over 20 Real Ales available over the course of the weekend, plus 7 Real Ciders. They will be available in pints, half's and Thirds. Raffles, food and giveaways.

We will be showing the rugby. A warm welcome to all beer lovers

10 Real Ales will be available straight from cask with 7 rotating Ales from the bar.

    The Tower St Leonard's

    Customer volunteers will be operating the token bar. Tokens can be bought from the main bar.

    A variety of styles and abv's from 3.6% to a luscious 9%.

    All Ales have been sourced not only locally from small independent breweries, also further afield. Hopefully suiting all tastes.

    Friday 23rd-Sun 25th of March. Dog friendly local. Price range from £4.30 a pint.

