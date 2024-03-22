8 Things to do in West Sussex during the 2024 Easter Holidays

Petworth House and Garden, Petworth

Running from the 2nd of April to the 14th of April, you can join an Easter Egg Trail around the Museum's 40-acre site at the Weald & Downland Living Museum. You can also watch bakers demonstrate their skills in the historic bakehouse over the Easter weekend. There’s even an opportunity to enjoy freshly baked traditional Hot Cross Buns. The address for the Weald & Downland Living Museum is Town Lane, Chichester PO18 0EU and they are open from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Aldingbourne Country Centre is another great option for people looking for Easter activities. They describe themselves as a place to ‘enjoy a great family day out and help support people with learning difficulties at the same time’. Running from the 5th of April to the 14th of April, an ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’ will include tractor rides, face painting, goat grooming and more. The address to find the Aldingbourne Country Centre is Blackmill Lane, Norton, Westergate, Chichester, PO18 0JP. They run these events from 10 am to 5 pm and there’s a cafe on offer too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Bognor, there’s set to be a free fireworks display from the pier on Saturday, April 8th at 9pm. The event location is

Most Popular

The Esplanade Seafront Bognor Regis, PO21 1SY and residents and visitors are advised to keep pets ‘in an enviornment where they are comfortable and safe’.

For those who want to have fewer activities fancy walking in nature this Easter, West Sussex has scenic walks for everyone. A casual walk would be the Woolbeding, River Rother and Midhurst walk. The walk starts in the heart of Midhurst and takes in the beauty of Woolbeding Parkland. Follow the River Rother, edged with ancient trees. It’s dog friendly and this 3km walk should take you around 1 hour 30 minutes to complete. For those who want a longer walk, Arundel to Amberly is 12 miles that features stunning views of Arundel Castle, the river as well as the countryside.

The Chichester Canal have Easter boat trips happening in Easter as well. Running between Friday, March 29th and Sunday, April 7th, trips will be running 3 times daily from 10:00, 12:15 and 14:30. Booking is required and can be found by searching www.chichestercanal.org.uk/boat-trips/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Midhurst, the Cowdray Estate has an Easter Saturday event (March 30th). There’s set to be live music, a barbecue from Cowdray Kitchen, activities like cookie decorating, and an Easter egg trail in the courtyard. The event begins at 9 am to 4 pm, and the address is Midhurst, West Sussex GU29 0AJ. At Petworth House and Garden from March 23rd to April 14th, a spring festival will be taking place.