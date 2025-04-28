A day to rethink our relationship with food and nature at Graffham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first South Downs Food & Nature Fest is being held in June and is billed as an immersive day celebrating the intersection of food, farming and the natural world.

Saturday, June 7, is the day for this unique event at Westerlands in Graffham, which will bring together visionaries, farmers, writers and wild food experts to explore bold ideas and practical solutions for a more sustainable future..

Under discussion will be biodiversity loss, habitat preservation, and sustainable food production.

From thought-provoking talks to hands-on activities, every moment is designed to spark curiosity, cultivate connection, and deepen our relationship with the land, say the organisers.

Westerlands Farm

“Whether you're a grower, a food lover, a conservationist or simply curious about what’s possible when we work with – not against – nature, this day is for you.”

What to expect:

* Inspiring talks from leading voices : Five extraordinary speakers will share stories, insights, and ideas on healing our ecosystems and rethinking how we grow and eat:

Charles Dowding – Revolutionary “No Dig” gardening pioneer

Olly and Antonia of Westerlands

Roger Morgan-Grenville – Nature activist & bestselling author

Mark Cocker – Celebrated nature writer & campaigner

Richard Prideaux – Wild food forager & survival expert

Sam Beard – Award-winning publican behind The Horse Guards Inn, Tillington

Feast by the woodfire

* Immersive Nature Experiences - Step into the wild with foraging walks, moth-trapping demos, guided farm tours, and more – a full day to reconnect with the rhythms of nature.

* Lunch with a View - Dine on the land, with a seasonal lunch served amidst the beauty of the South Downs. Gather with like-minded souls over thoughtfully prepared food and shared purpose.

* Meet the Speakers - Browse their books, have a chat, and get your copies signed during our book signing sessions.

* Feast by the Woodfire Team - As the sun sets, enjoy a soul-nourishing, farm-to-fork dinner — all cooked over open flames using the freshest local ingredients.

Farm tours

Antonia and Oliver, your hosts and the minds behind Westerlands, share their vision: “We created this event to celebrate the powerful bond between food and nature. It's a chance to gather with people who care deeply about the land, and to explore regenerative farming not just as a method – but as a movement toward a hopeful and resilient future.”

The event will run from 10am to 10pm at Westerlands, Graffham, Petworth, West Sussex GU30 7BJ

Tickets: https://www.westerlands.com/events/south-downs-food-nature-fest