A Dickens' evening in Bexhill

Oliver Twist, Mr Micawber, Fagin and Abel Magwitch are well known and remembered. Largely self-educated, Dickens possessed the genius to become the greatest writer of his age with 15 major novels and countless short stories and articles.

Bertie Pearce is a Member of The Inner Magic Circle with Gold Star. With a BA(Hons) in Drama from Manchester University Bertie went on to the Ecole Internationale du Theatre Jaques Lecoq in Paris. He has performed all over the world from The Magic Castle in Hollywood to the Kulm Hotel in St Moritz as well as on Cruise ships from the U.K. and The States. He has also toured extensively as a speaker sharing his passion for: Illusion, Victorian pastimes, Punch and Judy and Charles Dickens.