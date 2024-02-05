BREAKING

A Four-Day Week: Improving Life at Work and Beyond - talk at Lewes Climate Hub

Could working less mean fewer sick days, make us more productive at work and boost the economy? That's what a talk at Lewes Climate Hub will explore this Saturday.
By Juliet OxborrowContributor
Published 5th Feb 2024, 14:36 GMT
Four Day Week discussed

As part of its Well-Being season, this Saturday Lewes Climate Hub examines the benefits of a four-day working week.

Dr Charlotte Rae PhD, founder of the Sussex 4-Day Week project at University of Sussex, will explore evidence from local and national trials of the four-day working week, showing that reducing time at work with no loss of salary improves mental health, reduces burnout, and actually enhances workplace performance.

Dr Charlotte Rae of University of Sussex who is spearheading the research on a 4-day week the Dr Charlotte Rae of University of Sussex who is spearheading the research on a 4-day week the
    Dr Rae will also show how employers have made a 4-day week work, and the benefits they - and their staff - have gained. "This event should be invaluable for anyone - whether an employer or employee - who wants to see how a shorter working week can mean healthier staff, happier teams and more productive workplaces," says Dinah Morgan of Lewes Climate Hub.

    A Four-Day Week: Improving Life at Work and Beyond: Sat 10 Feb, 12.30pm-1.30pm, Lewes Climate Hub, Lewes House, 32 High Street, FREE

