A Four-Day Week: Improving Life at Work and Beyond - talk at Lewes Climate Hub

Dr Charlotte Rae PhD, founder of the Sussex 4-Day Week project at University of Sussex, will explore evidence from local and national trials of the four-day working week, showing that reducing time at work with no loss of salary improves mental health, reduces burnout, and actually enhances workplace performance.

Dr Rae will also show how employers have made a 4-day week work, and the benefits they - and their staff - have gained. "This event should be invaluable for anyone - whether an employer or employee - who wants to see how a shorter working week can mean healthier staff, happier teams and more productive workplaces," says Dinah Morgan of Lewes Climate Hub.