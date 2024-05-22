A great day out walking and fundraising With 4Sight Vision Support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join 4Sight Vision Support for a fantastic day out in the Sussex countryside, and at the same time raise funds to help the charity’s work providing support and specialist information to West Sussex residents who are blind or partially sighted.

The annual Sponsored Walk will be held on the beautiful Angmering Park Estate, which is not usually open to the public, on Saturday 8 June.

There is a distance choice of three or six miles, all fully accessible, and everyone is welcome to join in, including your beloved pooches on leads. For those living with sight loss, there is the option to walk independently or sign up with a companion as a guide, and trained sighted guides are also available.

Transport can be arranged from Bognor Regis or Angmering train stations.

The entrance fee, which covers the costs of putting on the event, is £10 which includes refreshments and a completion medal. 4Sight Vision Support is also asking that participants raise additional funds to help its vital work across the county, and would encourage a pledge of £25 through sponsorship or donation.

For more information and to register, visit www.4sight.org.uk call 01243 838001 or email [email protected]

The Fundraising Team can also provide support with setting up an online fundraising page.