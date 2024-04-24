A journey through time: Arundel Castle's Medieval Festival Weekend returns this July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arundel Castle’s Medieval Festival Weekend is returning this summer on Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7.

The festival invites guests to journey back in time to 1474 when the Earl of Arundel's first grandson was born, celebrating with a knight's foot tournament and a three-nation archery contest featuring England, France and Poland.

Taking place on the castle's picturesque lower lawns, the two-day event features a tented encampment where visitors can explore and witness demonstrations of historical crafts such as forging, cooking, and leatherwork. There will also be combat and falconry demonstrations, and of course, the incredible Knights Tournament – a spectacle not to be missed!

The festival is a truly family-friendly event, with a wide range of hands-on activities for all ages. From axe throwing, crossbows, and archery for the adventurous to Arundel Castle’s famous ‘kids battles’ and medieval music, together with a craft tent and storytelling sessions for the younger guests - there's something for everyone.

For refreshments, the Knights' Table will serve medieval-themed food and drinks near the encampment throughout the weekend. Guests can also find refreshments at the castle's café, coffee shop, or tea terrace or bring their own picnic to enjoy on the grounds.

Talking about this year’s event, Arundel Castle’s Manager, Andrew Lewis, commented: "We're excited to welcome everyone to our 2024 Medieval Festival Weekend this July. It's a great opportunity for visitors of all ages to come together and immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, and excitement of medieval times with the unique and historical backdrop of Arundel Castle.”

Tickets for the Medieval Festival Weekend are available at www.arundelcastle.org and are priced from £27 per adult, £12 for a child, or £66 for a Family Ticket. Children under five years old can enter for free.