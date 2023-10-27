A little piece of New Zealand comes to Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens

In the beautiful autumnal gardens of Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens, a very unique collection of Maori influenced sculptures have taken up residence for the next few months. You'll find them nestled amongst the leaves looking quite at home in their new woodland surroundings. The sculptor, Bronwyn Sibley, was born in New Zealand and continues to surround herself with the culture she grew up with.

The Surrey Sculpture Society set up a year long exhibition in The Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens this week. The society has some amazing established as well as some up and coming sculptors. The work and dedication that has gone into the exhibition is incredible.

Bronwyn Sibley is one of their newest members and with the help of her husband Nigel, erected three of her New Zealand influenced sculptures. Each of the sculptures have spiritual meanings from the Maori culture of New Zealand.

The Twist represents cultures and communities coming together.

Bronwyn Sibley with her sculpture 'Having Each Other's Back

The Fish Hook and Whale Tail represents abundance, good health, prosperity and protection.

Having Each Other’s Back represents looking out for one another.

New Zealand born, settled in the UK in 1989, Bronwyn's biggest influences of her art come from her love for nature, natural forms and spiritual awareness.

​Growing up in New Zealand gave her a life immersed in nature and this is represented in her work by the simplicity of the shapes and forms. ''There are no sharp edges in nature'' says Bronwyn ''So my work shows this and that's why I prefer to carve by hand so I can feel the smooth or rough texture of the stone as well as the flow lines''

Limestone Twist

Bronwyn loves working on commission pieces and in 2023 she was commissioned a piece which was presented to HRH Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh. Her Koru sculpture was presented by his Hon. Clarence Tan of the London based New Zealand Society to HRH for all his support he continues to give to The NZ Society.

The Koru represents new beginnings and moving into a new face of life which was to become to fruition as HRH became the new Duke of Edinburgh soon after receiving his sculpture. The sculpture meant a lot to HRH as he spent some of his teenage years in new Zealand and HRH commented that '' It will hold a special place in his conservatory''.

Bronwyn resides in Basingstoke, Hampshire and can be contacted via email [email protected] or website nzartuk.com