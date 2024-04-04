A look at some of the highlights of this year's Festival of Chichester

Festival president Kate Mosse will once again be taking part

FESTIVAL LAUNCH

Saturday, June 15, 11am-2pm. FESTIVAL LAUNCH, CATHEDRAL GREEN. Join us on the Cathedral Green as we kick off the 2024 festival in our traditional style with a wide range of guest performers giving a taster of some of the acts that you can enjoy later in the month along with some ever-popular local groups, reminding us that our remit is very much about encouraging talent from the Chichester area.

MUSIC

Saturday, June 15, 4:30pm. Event M3: LYNDEN CRANHAM’S VICTORIAN FAMILY MUSIC ROOM, St Peter & St Mary, Fishbourne, PO19 3XT. Cellists Lynden Cranham and Tom Parker are joined by violinist Emma Parker in evoking the sounds of an early Victorian music room, with commentary by writer and broadcaster Roger Parker. Drinks and nibbles will follow; all proceeds to the beautiful St Peter & St Mary Church. Tickets £10

Saturday, June 15, 7:30pm. Event M2: THE CHICHESTER SINGERS - SUMMER CONCERT, Chichester Cathedral. Join us at the Cathedral for a wonderful summer evening of buoyant musical colour, contrasting the rhythmic energy and jazz influences of John Rutter (Birthday Madrigals) and Shearing (Songs and Sonnets) with the vibrant Spanish sound world of Ramirez (Misa Criola). Tickets £10- £30

Saturday, June 15, 7:30pm. Event M4: BOGNOR REGIS MUSIC CLUB: LOS LADRONES, The Regis School of Music, 46 Sudley Rd, Bognor Regis, PO21 1ER. The vocal quintet Los Ladrones was formed by Geoff Porter in 2013 to revive concert versions of Victorian and Edwardian British Musical Theatre and especially the lesser known works of Arthur Sullivan. Their programme will include performances of two shows, Tom Jones and The Arcadians. Tickets £11, BMRC members £9, students £6, children free

Thursday, June 20, 7:30pm. Event M5: MUSIC FOR MIDSUMMER WITH BIG NOTES CHOIR, Graylingwell Chapel, Chichester, PO19 6BZ. On the longest day of the year, Big Notes Choir presents an informal summer evening concert, including many choral pop arrangements and one or two classical gems, interspersed with solo items from the choir including music from Pentatonix to Morten Lauridsen. Tickets £6

Friday, June 21, 7pm. Event M6: JULIAN CHAN – HOME AND ABROAD, Christ Church, Old Market Ave, Chichester, PO19 1SW. Prize-winning pianist Julian Chan presents an exciting programme of music depicting vibrant cultures and landscapes both near and far away. Featuring thrilling works by Debussy, Liszt, and Lysenko, the evening culminates in a rare complete performance of Godowsky’s Java Suite, a twelve-part virtuosic masterpiece inspired by Indonesian culture and heritage. Tickets £15, students/children £10

Saturday, June 22, 6pm Event M7: CELEBRATING WOMEN IN MUSIC - ENSEMBLE REZA, St John’s Chapel, 5 St John’s St, Chichester, PO19 1UR. Join Ensemble Reza for a special evening, celebrating female classical composers with music through the ages, and from across the world, sponsored by Close Brothers.. Tickets £15, students/children £5

Sunday, June 23, 3:30pm. Event M11: MERA HORN TRIO – BRAHMS & SMYTH, Christ Church, Old Market Ave, Chichester, PO19 1SW. Formed at the Royal Academy of Music in 2019, the Mera Horn Trio presents a programme of major works by Dame Ethel Smyth (Concerto originally for Violin, Horn and Orchestra) and Johannes Brahms (Horn Trio in E-flat major, Op. 40). Tickets £12, students/ children £8

Sunday, June 23, 7pm. Event M9: GREEK SERENADE WITH PLASTIKES KAREKLES, St Paul’s Church, Chichester, PO19 6FT. An evening of Greek Rebetiko music by Tsitsanis, one of its greatest icons. He revolutionised the sound of Greek music blending modal and byzantine melodies with western harmonies and traditional rhythmic patterns. His imagination and creativity knew no bounds, and his songs have become anthems of Greek culture. Tickets £15, students £6, under-12s free

Tuesday, June 25, 7:30pm. Multi-Themed Event SW10: POETRY & JAZZ CAFE, Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester, PO19 1AF. Acclaimed poets Maura Dooley and Jeremy Page link with Mike Carey’s Big House Jazz Band to entertain and inspire. Plus the launch of Poetry & All That Jazz magazine with South Downs poets. Enjoy a delightful mix of words and music with homemade cake. Tickets £15, students £12

Friday, June 28, 1pm. Multi-Themed Event SW14: AWAKEN YOUR INNER DRAGON, A SOUND WORKSHOP TO DISCOVER

YOUR PASSION, PURPOSE AND VOICE WITH AMANDA WARING, The Green Door (Hamblin) Centre, Main Road, Bosham, PO18 8PJ. Medicine Woman Amanda Waring leads an empowering and motivating magical event to re-energise and activate self-belief. Enjoy a beautiful sound bath, drumming journey, energy exercises to raise your vibration into a state of liberation, motivation and joy. Tickets £20

Friday, June 28, 7:30pm. Event M13: ORGAN RECITAL BY MARGARET PHILIPS, St John’s Chapel, 5 St John’s St, Chichester, PO19 1UR. Opening concert by international recitalist Margaret Phillips on the newly-restored pipe organ in St John’s Chapel, Chichester. Part of the design of the original building and built in 1822 by the renowned Georgian organ builder G P England, the organ had been unplayable for the past forty years making this concert a much-anticipated treat. Tickets £10

Saturday, June 29, 7:30pm. Event M16: A FESTIVAL LAST NIGHT OF THE PROMS CONCERT, St Paul’s Church, Chichester, PO19 6FT. The Southdowns Concert Band will be performing a very special Last Night of the Proms Concert especially for the Festival. They will also be joined by the choir of St Paul’s Church. Conductors Kirsty Sanders & Christopher Larley. Tickets £12, under-12s free

SPOKEN WORD

Sunday, June 16, 14:30. Event SW2: A TALK WITH THE BEST-SELLING HISTORICAL FICTION WRITER CONN IGGULDEN, St Peter & St Mary, Fishbourne Rd W, Fishbourne, PO19 3XT. Fishbourne Literary Festival presents a special event with Conn Iggulden. Conn is one of the most successful authors of historical fiction writing today. Join him for a fascinating talk in St Peter and St Mary Church, Fishbourne. Tickets £15

Monday, June 17, 7pm. Event SW3: YOUR IDEAS FOR OUR CITY, Assembly Room, Chichester, PO19 1AF. The Chichester Society is hosting a panel discussion by people deeply involved in Chichester’s life who are concerned about the future of our historic city, chaired by the Chichester Observer’s Phil Hewitt. What does our panel, and what do you, suggest will make Chichester a vibrant and attractive place? Free (booking advised), reception follows, donations welcome.

Wednesday, June 19, 7pm. Event SW5: A NIGHT OUT WITH KATE MOSSE: THE GHOST SHIP PAPERBACK LAUNCH, Waterstones, West Street, Chichester, PO19 1QD. Join Cicestrian and international bestselling author Kate Mosse for the exclusive Festival of Chichester paperback launch of her breathtaking novel, The Ghost Ship – with a sneak preview of the final novel in The Joubert Family Chronicles, The Map of Bones, out in October. Tickets £5, students £2

Monday, June 24, 7:30pm. Event SW9: TOM BROWN IN CONVERSATION, Assembly Room, North Street, Chichester, PO19 1AF. West Dean head gardener Tom Brown, in conversation with Observer arts editor Phil Hewitt. Tom was at RHS Wisley before ten years at Parham House and has been gardening at West Dean College since 2019. He writes for BBC Sussex, Gardener’s World and is a RHS Judge. Followed by refreshments. Tickets £12

Thursday, June 27, 7:30pm. Event SW13: CBF FUNDRAISER: ANTHONY HOROWITZ AND KATE MOSSE, Chichester Cathedral. Join the globally-bestselling author Anthony Horowitz as he discusses his newest Alex Rider book Nightshade Revenge with fellow bestselling author, Kate Mosse, plus an opportunity to hear about his latest book for adults, Close to Death. Family event for ages 10+ and adults. Tickets £14, under-18s £10

Theatre

Saturday, June 22, 7pm. Event T4: CHICHESTER CABARET CLUB, Oaklands Pavilion, Oaklands Park, off Wellington Rd, Chichester, PO19 6BB. A bi-monthly cabaret club for grown-ups wanting a good time! A mixed cast variety show with plenty of sauce and pizazz. Not for the faint hearted, it features burlesque, drag and comedy. Produced and hosted by Dawn Gracie who personally hand-picks each act to feature in this glamorous show. Tickets £22

Tuesday, June 25, 12pm. Event T5: DICKIE BOWS & PETTICOATS CLUB WITH DAWN GRACIE, Pallant Suite, 7 South Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1SY. Monthly low-cost lunch-time cabaret club in Chichester with a cabaret ambiance designed to bring sassy seniors together for an afternoon of glamorous, cheeky fun. Featuring vintage and cabaret entertainment with an immersive edge. Includes light afternoon tea, music, cabaret show and a game of retro bingo. Adults only. Tickets £10

June 28, July 2, 4, 6, 10 & 12 at 7.30pm. Event T6: MIXED DOUBLES, Pergola Open Air Theatre, West Dean Gardens, PO18 0RX. On a summer’s evening come and enjoy a lovely entertainment on Marriage by Alan Ayckbourn, George Melly, James Saunders, Harold Pinter, Alun Owen, Fay Weldon, David Campton, Lyndon Brook and John Bowen. Tickets allow entry to West Dean Gardens from 5.30pm, picnics welcome. An amateur production by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Tickets £10

June 29, June 29, July 3, 5, 9, 11 and 13 at 7.30pm. Event T8: TOM JONES, Pergola Open Air Theatre, West Dean Gardens, PO18 0RX. New Theatre Productions present Tom Jones by Joan Macalpine and Henry Fielding. A ripe, rich, rowdy romp. Tickets allow entry to West Dean Gardens from 5.30pm, picnics welcome. An amateur production by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of Samuel French Ltd. Tickets £10

Tickets: Online: www.thenovium.org/boxoffice Email: [email protected]; Box office: 01243 816525; In person: The Novium, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH.