A new Christmas experience comes to East Sussex

Step into the festive period at England’s Medieval Christmas Fayre, a one-of-a-kind medieval themed family holiday event on the 25th and 26th November 2023 at Michelham Priory, East Sussex.

Everywhere visitors turn they will feel they’ve entered a medieval village in full holiday celebration with a range of jovial entertainment, ‘make & take’ and ‘have-a-go’ activities for children of all ages, roaring fires to roast marshmallows, traditional seasonal food and drinks, and market stalls where the Christmas shopping can begin.

Ticket holders can enjoy the magical atmosphere of music, minstrels, merriment, and mirth while soaking up the sights, surroundings, smells of Christmas.

England’s Medieval Christmas Fayre is brought to the Sussex community by the same team who have run the long-standing England’s Medieval Festival for 30 years that was previously held at Herstmonceux Castle, and now at the stunning Pippingford Park on the August Bank weekend. Expanding their event offering to the local Sussex area, the Fayre is opening their doors at the locally renowned Michelham Priory in association with the Sussex Past team.

Step into a medieval winter wonderland this November

“We are so excited to be hosting what we know will be a most enjoyable Christmas-time experience and market for families in Sussex and the surrounding areas.

Michelham Priory boasts more than 800-years of history, from the medieval Canons who founded the Priory, to the Tudor mansion which housed World War II child evacuees for Christmas, making it the perfect place to step back in time to a Medieval Christmas Fayre.

Our stunning mansion and glorious grounds will provide a magical and memorable backdrop for families to begin their holiday season celebrations”, says Sarah Tingley, Events Manager (Sussex Past)

Entry for Adults and Children includes: entertainment from musicians, minstrels, theatre players and carolers; dancing and sing-a-longs; storytelling from Father Christmas, with an opportunity for a photos with him (taken on your own device); the Treasure Trail; demonstrations; market stalls with seasonal gifts and treats; and the sparkling decorations in the buildings around the grounds, plus festive food and drink and pay as you go have-a-go activities.

The historic Michelham Priory will become a medieval winter wonderland

There is a special entry ticket just for Children from age to 2-12 years. The Child’s Christmas Experience ticket includes: Gingerbread cookie decorating; Reindeer Food Making for Santa’s reindeer; Letter Writing to Santa, and a Postbox to the North Pole; Christmas Crafts – Tree Ornament Making and Christmas Artwork; and a choice of Brass Rubbing; Children’s Archery & Axe Throwing; the Snowball Launch; and Marshmallows for Roasting!

Visitors can make a Christmas wish or two by tying a festive ribbon to the huge sparkling Wishing Christmas Tree; and watch demonstrations to learn how to create colourful decorations and memorable gifts – wreaths, candles, cards, iron works.

The stunning Priory House rooms will be decorated with seasonal glitter, and the outside façade will be lit in the dark.

Meet the winter wolves, see the birds of prey on display, and pet the festively dressed ponies.

Celebrate the festive season

There will be a range of food and drink stalls to tickle taste buds. Savour hog roast or sausage on a bun, specialty hot chocolate, mulled wine, spiced cider or local ales and mead while you enjoy a full programme of entertainment.

England’s Medieval Christmas Fayre will be the most wonderful festive day out with lights twinkling, music filling the air, and if you're lucky, a few snowflakes too!

Tickets are available now online, with a limited total capacity each day, book now at:

Hours: 10am-6pm Saturday 25th November and 10am-5pm Sunday 26th November, with timed entries on the hour until 2pm (visitors can stay as long as they wish once on-site)

Park & Ride: All General parking at Eastbourne Speedway (Arlington Stadium), with convenient shuttle service provided from 9.30am (No general parking at Michelham Priory)