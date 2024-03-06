A Renaissance Recital in Tangmere

It combines The Dolor Consort and Penelope Cave, Virginals on Saturday, March 9 at St Andrew's Church, Tangmere, PO20 2EU – an afternoon concert at 3pm with tea and cake afterwards, tickets £10 available from [email protected] or telephone 01243 785089. The Dolor Consort is a newly formed vocal consort consisting of young singers from the Rodolfus Choir. They specialise in one-per-part 16th-century polyphony. Join them and virginalist Penelope Cave for a recital celebrating the best of 16th-century choral and keyboard music, including works by Byrd, Tallis, Victoria and Palestrina, starting at 3pm at St Andrews' Church.

Penelope Cave is an international prize-winning harpsichordist and specialist in early keyboards, and has performed and broadcast throughout Europe. She studied at the Purcell School, and the Royal Academy of Music. She also gained first prize at the National Harpsichord Competition and was a laureate of the Bruges International Harpsichord Competition. Her CD, From Lisbon to Madrid, received five stars for performance and recording quality, from the BBC Music Magazine. She has also recorded for Hyperion, Naxos, Belgian Radio, Classic FM and BBC Radio 3. Dr Cave is an active committee member of the British Harpsichord Society and, as an Attingham Scholar, she is keen to advise on the use of music in enhancing specific country house style and character.