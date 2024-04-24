"A rocking journey of love and rebellion" - in Worthing from the University of Chichester

The CryBaby company (contributed pic)

Performances will be on May 2, 3 and 4 at Worthing Pavilion Theatre.

A spokesman said: “Based on the 1990 John Waters film of the same name, this electrifying performance will transport audiences to Baltimore, USA, during the booming 1950s where the emergence of rock ‘n’ roll awakened the nation.

"With high-energy musical numbers and side-splitting characters, this is a show you won’t want to miss!

“The musical highlights the political and social issues of the 1950s, following the story of Wade ‘Cry Baby’ Walker, a misunderstood teen and rebellious leader of the Drapes, a gang of leather-clad delinquents. Tension rises when Cry Baby encounters Allison Vernon-Williams, a member of the conservative Squares gang at the Anti-Polio Picnic where the story of their forbidden love begins to blossom. Their relationship challenges social norms and heightens the collision of the opposing gangs, exposing unimaginable scandals.”

“This talented cast of triple threat students are led by a professional team of an accomplished director, Emma Kilbey, choreographer Adam Haigh and musical director Joe Carter who are delighted to bring this exhilarating musical to life. With music and lyrics by Adam Schlesinger and David Javerbaum, this musical is guaranteed to wow any audience with its impressive score and story by Mark O’Donnell. From the toe-tapping rock ‘n’ roll numbers to the heartwarming moments of love and friendship, this production will leave you wanting more.”

Emma Kilbey, who previously directed the university’s productions of both Bad Girls and Young Frankenstein, said: “It’s something that you may think is just candy floss and fluffy but underneath it all, it’s filled with fear; it’s got a message behind it.”“Ollie Davenport, who plays the role of Cry Baby, said: “This larger-than-life production is so different from any other show an audience may have seen. It doesn't pull any punches and creates a crazy and vibrant world to experience!”