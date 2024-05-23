A stunning NGS garden in the beautiful rural setting of West Stoke is holding a POP UP open day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

4 Hillside Cottages West Stoke is holding a POP Up opening on Bank Holiday, Monday, 27th May in support of National Garden Scheme.

In a rural setting this stunning garden is densely planted with mixed borders and shrubs. 4 Hillside Cottage is a well-maintained garden with a large collection of roses, clematis, fuchsias and dahlias providing a profusion of colour and scent.

4 Hillside Cottages Downs Road West Stoke Chichester PO18 9BL is open for the National Garden Scheme on Monday 27th May. It is also open Sunday 9th June, Sunday 21st July and Sunday 18th August (11am-4pm) Admission £5, children free. Home-made teas in aid of local hospice.

Book online or pay on the day. Visits also by arrangement 2 June to 18 Aug Visit the NGS website https://ngs.org.uk for more details and booking.

If you’re passionate about your garden and your friends and family tell you how lovely it is, why not open it to visitors with the National Garden Scheme?

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK's best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £70 million to our beneficiary charities, and in 2023 made donations of over £3.4 million. Founded in 1927 to support district nurses, we are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic. Our funding also supports the training of gardeners and offers respite to horticultural workers who have fallen on difficult times.