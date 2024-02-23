A varied menu of delights is the promise at Chichester's New Park Cinema
The inhabitants of the seaside town of Littlehampton find themselves in receipt of a series of highly profane, bawdy and anonymous poison pen letters. This event became a cause célèbre in the 1920s and resulted in the conviction of the town’s rowdy Irish migrant Rose. Wicked Little Letters stars national treasure Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Timothy Spall and is very funny, thoroughly enjoyable and has been described as the British Comedy of the Year. It should delight all locals seeing our local surrounds on the big screen!
Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg and Quincy Jones bring the musical version of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel to the big screen. This new adaptation of The Color Purple charts the unbreakable bonds of sisterly love and a woman’s quest for independence despite extraordinary hardships.
The Taste of Things returns by popular demand after its outing at New Park Cinema’s French Film Festival, starring Juliette Binoche as the peerless cook whose Rabelaisian feasts are not just a gastronomic feat but also a sensual celebration of haute cuisine, set in a 19th century French château.
Just as The Zone of Interest evoked the horrors of the concentration camp off-screen through its extraordinary soundscape, the Oscar, Bafta and Turner Prize-winning visual artist Steve McQueen shows how the occupation of Amsterdam still seeps through its streets and buildings today in Occupied City, a monumental 4-hour documentary. Anne-Marie Flynn