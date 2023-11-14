A2Dominion hosts financial advice and wellbeing event at Swanfield Park Community Centre this week
and live on Freeview channel 276
The cost-of-living crisis has had a huge impact on various people and this event aims to support those who may be struggling and is open to anyone who would like financial and wellbeing advice.
Organisations at the event include A2Dominion’s Tenancy Sustainment & Employment Support Team, Clarion Futures, Hyde Foundation, DWP and Chichester District Council social prescribing team, all of which will be able to provide care and support to those being impacted.
Jan Read, Senior Communities and Centres Partner (Chichester) at A2Dominion, said: “The cost of living crisis can feel like a time of great anxiety for many of people. Worrying about money can be extremely stressful. It can often have an impact on people’s mental health and wellbeing.
“That’s why A2Dominion have partnered up with local organisations to put on this event to support people in the community.”
At the event you’ll be able to speak to people from
- A2Dominion Tenancy Sustainment & Employment Support Team
- Clarion Futures
- Hyde Foundation’s Advice & Advocacy Teams
- Department of Work and Pensions
- Chichester District Food Bank
- Chichester District Council wellbeing team
- Chichester District Council social prescribing
- Carers Support West Sussex
- West Sussex Early Support Team
- Home Start Chichester and District
- Portsmouth Water
- Healthwatch West Sussex
- NHS and West Sussex Nurses – blood pressure tests & health advice
- West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service
- South East Coast Ambulance service – CPR & Defibrillator demonstrations
- Spring community group serving free teas and coffees.
The event will be at Swanfield Park Community Centre, Swanfield Drive, Chichester PO19 6GH.