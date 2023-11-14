A2Dominion hosts financial advice and wellbeing event at Swanfield Park Community Centre this week

A2Dominion and local partners will be providing free financial advice and support at the Swanfield Park Community Centre in Chichester on Thursday 16 November from 2pm to 5pm.

The cost-of-living crisis has had a huge impact on various people and this event aims to support those who may be struggling and is open to anyone who would like financial and wellbeing advice.

Organisations at the event include A2Dominion’s Tenancy Sustainment & Employment Support Team, Clarion Futures, Hyde Foundation, DWP and Chichester District Council social prescribing team, all of which will be able to provide care and support to those being impacted.

Jan Read, Senior Communities and Centres Partner (Chichester) at A2Dominion, said: “The cost of living crisis can feel like a time of great anxiety for many of people. Worrying about money can be extremely stressful. It can often have an impact on people’s mental health and wellbeing.

Swanfield Park Community Centre

“That’s why A2Dominion have partnered up with local organisations to put on this event to support people in the community.”

At the event you’ll be able to speak to people from

A2Dominion Tenancy Sustainment & Employment Support Team

Clarion Futures

Hyde Foundation’s Advice & Advocacy Teams

Department of Work and Pensions

Chichester District Food Bank

Chichester District Council wellbeing team

Chichester District Council social prescribing

Carers Support West Sussex

West Sussex Early Support Team

Home Start Chichester and District

Portsmouth Water

Healthwatch West Sussex

NHS and West Sussex Nurses – blood pressure tests & health advice

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

South East Coast Ambulance service – CPR & Defibrillator demonstrations

Spring community group serving free teas and coffees.