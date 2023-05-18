Fans of Abba, T-Rex and Ed Sheeran are in for a treat at three tribute shows taking place at Eastbourne Bandstand from May 19-21.

Abba Fever by Graham Huntley

Spokeswoman Tracey Drake said: “The weekend begins on Friday 19 May with The Ed Sheeran Experience performing a tribute to the singer and songwriter. Jack Shepherd fronts the world-renowned Ed Sheeran tribute show, playing all over the world since 2015. Jack recreates every song completely live using a replica loop pedal to that of the man himself. The show will be the full 'Ed Sheeran Experience' including a live band.

“On Saturday 20 May, the sounds of Marc Bolan and T-Rex will be recreated at a T-Rex Tribute Show with Telegram Sam. The song list includes Metal Guru, Hot Love, 20th Century Boy, Get It On and many more. Telegram Sam delivers an exciting show, fronted by Noel Ashton, with the whole band bringing their vast experience of performing all the hits of Marc Bolan and T-Rex.

“The music continues across the weekend into Sunday with Abba Fever performing their tribute to the Swedish supergroup on May 21. The Abba Tribute Show features a five-piece live band and with five-part harmonies, the show transports fans back to the 70s through the biggest hits of the world’s favourite band. Live vocals, stunning musicianship, authentic costumes, and exciting choreography all contribute to a spectacular show which gets audiences to their feet.

“Traditional bands bring the classics starting on the afternoon of Sunday 21 May with East Peckham Silver Band from 3pm, and on Wednesday 24 May at 8pm the Crawley Millennium Concert Band bring proms favourites and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 overture accompanied by a spectacular Firework display.