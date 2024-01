One advantage of having it a week later is that Anderida's patron and international best-selling author Tamara McKinley, whose books written under Ellie Dean have sold countless thousands of copies, should be able to able to attend and give advice. She is currently nursing a broken arm following a fall, and we all wish her a speedy recovery. The meeting on January 16th will enable members and guests to read extracts from their work (up to 600 words) and have it critiqued by those present. Members will also be encouraged to state what they want the group to provide for them in the coming year. At meetings in 2024, Anderida's published authors will be able to take it in turns to bring along their books and offer them for sale by prior arrangement with chairman Tony Flood. Alex Hudson is the first author to take advantage of this and will be bringing her three books and read an extract from one of them on January 16th.