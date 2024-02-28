Afro-Cuban jazz in Brighton with the New Regency Orchestra

New Regency Orchestra (pic by Fabrice Bourgelle)

Spokesman Tom Fletcher said: “Mambo Herd is NRO’s reinterpretation of the Tito Puente & Woody Herman track of the same name. Fusing the dynamic collision of jazz and Latin music that emanated from New York in the 1950s with the vibrant, experimental sounds of contemporary London, New Regency Orchestra is fast becoming one of the scene’s most-talked-about new bands. The track comes as a taster from the New Regency Orchestra’s forthcoming debut album.

“Putting a fresh spin on the golden era of big bands and the music of legends such as Tito Puente, Dizzy Gillespie, David Arman, Chico O’Farrill and René Henandez, New Regency Orchestra have torn up the big band music rulebook and present high-impact, dancefloor-inspired arrangements of timeless classics that put Latin jazz through a 21st-century London filter.”

In Brighton Dome Concert Hall on March 1 is Daniel Sloss: Can’t.

Daniel has sold out seven New York off-Broadway seasons, appeared on US TV’s Conan ten times, broken Edinburgh Festival Fringe box office records and toured in 53 countries so far.

His previous smash-hits include HUBRIS (the biggest global comedy show for most of 2021 as reported in Pollstar) and the acclaimed, ground-breaking X, which played 300 performances world-wide, including throughout 35 countries.